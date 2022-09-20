Bills’ Dane Jackson ‘WALKED out of hospital and is home recovering after his sickening neck injury’

<!–

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is home after being released from the hospital Monday night following a sick collision.

Jackson’s head and neck buckled back in a scary collision with a teammate during the Bills’ 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

But he had already arrived home Tuesday after being released from the hospital and even went out on his own, according to Mike Garafolo.

