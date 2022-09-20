Bills CB Dane Jackson speaks after horrifying neck injury with the hopeful he avoided major injury
After suffering a gruesome neck injury in last night’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans, Bills CB Dane Jackson was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
Jackson tweeted his thanks for the fans’ support Tuesday night
‘All glory be to God!! appreciate the love, support and prayers from everyone. Bills the mafia the best in the world!, Jackson said in his tweet.
This is a development story. More on the way.