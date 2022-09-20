WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Bills CB Dane Jackson speaks after horrifying neck injury with the hopeful he avoided major injury

Sports
By Merry

‘All glory to god’: Dane Jackson speaks out after horrific neck injury in Bills’ win over Titans… with cornerback and his team hopeful he has avoided major damage following scans

By Isabel Baldwin and Jake Fenner for Dailymail.Com

Published: 00:33, 21 September 2022 | Up to date: 00:33, 21 September 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

After suffering a gruesome neck injury in last night’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans, Bills CB Dane Jackson was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Jackson tweeted his thanks for the fans’ support Tuesday night

‘All glory be to God!! appreciate the love, support and prayers from everyone. Bills the mafia the best in the world!, Jackson said in his tweet.

This is a development story. More on the way.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Arthur Melo plays for Reds Under 21 side…

Merry

Brendan Aaronson wants to ‘be a…

Merry

Andriy Yarmolenko restates the need for…

Merry
1 of 4,591

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More