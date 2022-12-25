Bills are greeted by hundreds of fans in Rochester as they FINALLY head home on Christmas Day

Bills fans headed to Rochester on Sunday morning to greet the team after extreme weather forced them to spend the night at their home in Buffalo, Chicago.

Officials said on Christmas that the Buffalo airport would be closed through Tuesday morning as the area experienced a storm that brought record-breaking snowfall and essentially zero visibility.

And with the Bills in Chicago after beating the Bears 35-13, they couldn’t fly home on Saturday night.

Bills fans greeted them as they stepped off the plane in Rochester on Christmas morning

This morning, however, the newly crowned AFC East champions returned (close to) home, with fans greeting them in Rochester as they stepped off the plane.

From there, it’s just over an hour’s drive back to Buffalo.

A daily record snowfall of 22.3 inches fell in the city on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, while they said there was 43 inches of snow at Buffalo Niagara International Airport at 7 a.m. Sunday.

A tree lies across the intersection of West Delavan Avenue and Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo

The storm has brought massive amounts of snow to the area and visibility is near zero

Two people died Friday at their homes in the suburbs of Cheektowaga, New York, when emergency services could not reach them in time to treat their medical condition, and another died in Buffalo.

Four more deaths were confirmed overnight, bringing the total to seven in Erie County.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the storm “one of the worst in recorded history,” and while Buffalo has been mostly hit by it, its scope extends well beyond the Empire State.

A car drives through blowing snow in Amherst, New York in the state’s Buffalo region

The storm produced a daily record snowfall of 22.3 inches in the city on Friday

And visibility is extremely limited in the storm. cause dangerous driving conditions

The storm stretched from the Great Lakes of Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

About 60 percent of the U.S. population experienced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from the Rocky Mountains east to the Appalachians, according to the National Weather Service.

The Bills hope the extreme weather subsides ahead of their scheduled trip to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on January 2.