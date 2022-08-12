Billionaire’s date night in Malibu: Jeff Bezos, 58, and partner Lauren Sanchez, 52, head for dinner

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez dined in style at Rihanna’s favorite LA restaurant, where a steak will set you back $50.

The Amazon founder, 58, which is worth more than $167 billion, donned a white shirt and gray pants while ex-news host Sanchez, 52, shone in a flowery dress.

Her beige leather Gianvito Rossi heels cost a cool $680.

The pair held hands as they left the Santa Monica Institution Giorgio Baldi late last night.

An entree at the famous Italian restaurant, which opened in 1990, costs up to $40, while pastas are $25.

Rihanna has been spotted on the site dozens of times over the past decade — and has reportedly been a fan since she was just 18.

Sanchez and Bezos held hands as they left Santa Monica Institute Giorgio Baldi late last night

Sanchez opted for a striking flowery dress with lace ruffles and cool aviator sunglasses

The latest sightings of Bezos and Sanchez come days after the pair returned from London

The Barbadian singer, 34, showed up just after 5pm every Sunday, the New York Times reported.

While restaurant staff often tell customers not to ask for photos, Rihanna likes to pose for photos with elated members of the public, diners say.

The latest sightings of Bezos and Sanchez come days after the couple returned from a visit to London, where they dined at Soho’s Ham Yard Hotel.

Lauren looked youthful in a deep olive green crop top, which she paired with nautical white high-waisted shorts.

She was carrying a pink crocodile Hermes Birkin bag worth about $105,000.

Long-term boyfriend Jeff looked casual in light-wash jeans, a navy polo T-shirt and matching quilted vest, which he wore with sunglasses and a baseball cap.

The couple in love was very affectionate as they left the hotel holding hands, with Lauren grinning happily at the cameras as they got into a waiting car.

Chic Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi is a regular haunt of Rihanna’s and the Kardashians

Bezos restaurant hopped through London as part of a luxury trip with girlfriend Lauren

Last week, Bezos and Sanchez were photographed at the chic Asian restaurant Nobu in Malibu

During their romantic getaway in London, the couple enjoyed a private tour of Buckingham Palace and a slew of extravagant meals at the city’s best eateries.

It’s unclear when the businessman first began dating Sanchez, but it’s believed they met while he was still married to ex-wife Mackenzie Scott.

Their alleged affair was revealed in January 2019 by the National Enquirer.

Shortly afterwards, the businessman divorced his wife of more than 25 years and the mother of his four children Scott.

Sanchez was also married when her relationship with Bezos was revealed, and it was her husband — co-CEO of Hollywood powerhouse WME, Patrick Whitesell, 56 — who reportedly introduced the two lovers in the first place.

Bezos took Sanchez out to dinner with relatives at London’s Wolesley last week

Bezos and Scott, 51, finalized their divorce in April 2019, the same month Sanchez and Whitesell ended their marriage.

Bezos and Sanchez made their first public appearance together in May of that year, before heading to St Barts for a romantic getaway.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in January 2020.

Bezos was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but grew up in Houston, Texas and then Miami, Florida. He graduated from Princeton University in 1986.

He launched Amazon in 1994, which started as an online bookstore. He first became a billionaire in 1998 and has since increased his wealth by 12,425 percent.

Bezos is now raking in over $140,000 per minute.