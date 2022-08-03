Billionaire Kylie Jenner proves she is a hands-on makeup mogul as she pays a visit to the lab

She launched her wildly successful makeup line seven years ago.

And Kylie Jenner proved she’s a hands-on mogul when she visited the lab to create her latest products.

The billionaire, 24, donned a white lab coat as she mixed various ingredients in the workroom.

In pictures on her Instagram account, Kylie showed off the various makeup ingredients as she inspected the lab with a curious eye.

She prepared a mixture of powder and marveled at the sight of the concoction as she poured it into a glass set on a platter.

“So cool,” Kylie commented as a woman explained the process to her. “I can do this,” she added.

She also shared with fans an inside look at the creation of her makeup.

One of the videos was of a mixture of red liquid spinning in a glass beaker. She also posted photos of glitter ranging from shades of fuchsia to blue.

“Creating new magic for you in the lab,” Kylie captioned the post. ‘better than ever. @kyliecosmetica.’

Kylie was just 17 when she launched her hugely successful makeup business with her iconic lip kits.

“I was 17 when I launched Kylie Cosmetics,” she said in a video about the birth story of her company last year. “It feels weird that this is my life now, but looking back on it, makeup has just been part of my DNA.” She also detailed her insecurities with her lips.

She eventually turned to her mother Kris Jenner for help starting her business.

“I remember her saying, ‘Can we ever have a little meeting?’ And I said, “Yeah, do you want to have a little meeting?” She was about 17, 16,” Kris said. “And she goes, I finally figure out what I want to do with my life.”

Her dream was to get into the makeup business and she planned to start with a lip kit.

“I said, ‘Well Kylie, you have a savings that you’ve made all these years Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ I said, “You’re going to have to use your own money if you really want to make this work, because that’s going to be your motivation and your drive.”

In the end, Kylie’s lip kits sold out in less than a minute when she launched them in 2015.

Kylie’s ultimate venture expanded from just lip kits to a slew of cosmetics, including eyeshadow, blush, and foundation.

