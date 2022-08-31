Billionaire Kylie Jenner hits back at TikTok user accusing her of trying to be ‘relatable’

Kylie Jenner fired back at a TikTok user, who said her latest Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit review was “very much curated in an influencer style” to fake recognizability.

In response to being bullied for mirroring Emma Chamberlain’s approach to social media by filming from her car and not from her “multi-million dollar home,” she said. @plastics processorthe beauty mogul reminded fans that she still does “normal things.”

“It’s really not that deep or calculated. This video took me 5 minutes to make. And yes, I’m still driving and doing normal things,” she commented on Tuesday under her hater’s video.

Hit Back: Kylie Jenner fired back at a TikTok user, who said her latest Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit review was “very influencer-style curated” to fake relatability

In @plasticchandler’s video, he also called the moment Jenner dropped her phone “a little cringey” before claiming he doubts the reality star drives or ever picks up her own mail.

“These people have never had a normal life like they always have,” he said, before suggesting that Jenner and her siblings copy influencers to connect with their followers.

Other TikTok users noted that Jenner’s video didn’t seem very authentic, with one user calling Jenner and the Kardashians “chameleons” at this point.

Unamused: In response to being blasted for mirroring Emma Chamberlain’s approach to social media by filming from her car and not her “million dollar house,” according to @plasticchandler, the beauty mogul reminded fans that she was still always doing ‘normal things’

“It’s really not that deep or calculated. This video took me 5 minutes to make. And yes, I’m still driving and doing normal things,” she commented under her hater’s video

“They’re capitalizing on what’s big right now, I mean, why else would they be on Tiktok?” one TikTok user wrote.

Another commented, “That episode of the Kardashians where she and Kris were so ‘excited’ to go to the grocery store alone and do a car wash, speaks VOLUMES.”

The fan referred to an episode of Jenner’s reality show on Hulu, in which she and her mother spent a day doing “normal things” – browsing a supermarket, filling their gas tank and going to the car wash.

Making fun of: In @plasticchandler’s video, he also called the moment Jenner dropped her phone “a little cringey” before claiming he doubts the reality star drives or ever picks up her own mail

“They’re capitalizing on what’s big right now, I mean, why else would they be on Tiktok?” a TikTok user wrote

While these are seemingly mundane tasks for the average person, Kris likened the car wash to Disneyland.

“I haven’t been to a grocery store in two years,” Kris admitted, to which Kylie added, “I haven’t been to a grocery store in ages. I want to go to the supermarket and pick out my own things!’

In a confessional, Kris explained her reasons for avoiding such a message: “One of the things that gets a little tricky is privacy.”

No contact: The fan referred to an episode of Jenner’s reality show on Hulu, in which she and her mother spent a day doing “normal things” – browsing a supermarket, filling their gas tank and going to the car wash

Living for it: While these are seemingly mundane tasks for the average person, Kris compared the car wash to Disneyland

“I stopped going to the supermarket because people in the store started secretly taking pictures and paparazzi showed up. It was difficult.’

When they stepped into Vintage Greens, the businesswoman, who admitted that being a mom instead of a manager is the “most magical time,” said she’d waited “years” for the check-out experience, and even celebrated that her payment was accepted.

“No, we want to push the cart ourselves,” was Kris’ answer when asked if they needed help getting the goods to the car.

“I loved every minute of it!” Kylie said about their shopping excursion, before being reminded by her mother to return the trolley.

Girly day: ‘I loved every minute of it!’ Kylie said about their shopping excursion, before being reminded by her mother to return the trolley

“I haven’t been to a grocery store in two years,” Kris admitted, to which Kylie added, “I haven’t been to a grocery store in ages. I want to go to the supermarket and pick out my own things!’

Always encouraging Kris praised: ‘Go, Kylie, go! Well done, Kylie, you’re doing great sweetie! Wow, look at her go. I knew you would shine.’

Their next chore was going back to basics for Kris, age six, as she almost forgot to turn off the engine while refueling.

When Kylie reminded her, she replied, “Well, we didn’t explode. That’s the good news.’

Excited: After being told they could ‘sit inside’ while the car was being washed, Kris was excited: ‘This is like Disneyland. We’ve got to bring the kids here… This is the best $12 we’ve ever spent!’

However, the car wash was the main event, as mom of two Kylie called it a “tourist attraction.”

After learning to ‘sit inside’ while the car was being washed, Kris said enthusiastically, ‘This is like Disneyland. We’ve got to bring the kids here… This is the best $12 we’ve ever spent!’

Then Kris turned to Kylie and said, “Wasn’t that fun? That was one of the best times I’ve had in a long time!’