Billionaire Justin Hemmes and girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel spend quality family time at his Vaucluse mansion after it was announced they are expecting first baby together

Justin Hemmes and his girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel are enjoying some quality family time together as they await the birth of their first child.

Billionaire boss Merivale, 52, and the model, 27, were spotted at his Vaucluse mansion in Sydney on Friday.

The hotelier already shares two daughters, Alexa, six, and Saachi, five, with his former model Kate Fowler, Georgia Fowler’s sister.

The children accompanied the couple as they relaxed at the palace before the weekend.

Hemmes had her daughter on her hip as the couple walked in on what was a sunny day in Sydney.

Madeline covered her burgeoning belly with a loose-fitting blue dress shirt over a black bikini top.

Justin Hemmes and his girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel are enjoying some quality family time together as they await the birth of their first child. Both in the photo

She added a pair of white shorts along with sandals in the same tone, carrying a branded bag.

The beauty appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and brushed her blonde locks off her face while adding a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Justin opted for a white shirt and pants and also wore a pair of sunglasses to protect himself from the bright rays.

A source confirmed the exciting news of the impending arrival to Daily Mail Australia on Friday, revealing that a friend of Justin’s recently moved out of their Vaucluse mansion to make room for their growing family.

It will be Madeline’s first child.

Representatives for Justin and Madeline told Daily Mail Australia that the couple will not be making any official comments.

Madeline is the younger sister of fellow Australian model Simone Holtznagel, who welcomed her first child, a daughter named Gia, in March with her now ex-boyfriend Jono Castano.

Justin and Madeline were previously spotted earlier this month, when they returned to Sydney after enjoying a weekend with Justin’s two daughters.

Madeline wore an oversized t-shirt as she strolled through Sydney Airport’s private jet terminal with a big smile on her face, just 12 days before the news of her baby was made public.

And in his first appearance since the baby news, hotelier Justin appeared to be in good spirits as he cycled to work in Sydney’s CBD on Friday morning.

The businessman smiled and cut an elegant figure in a white shirt and cream-colored linen pants.

Justin and Madeline quietly began seeing each other in 2019, a year after he debuted on the Financial Review Rich List with an estimated net worth of $951 million, which has since increased to $1.39 billion.

Although they generally keep their romance a secret, the couple is often seen disembarking from their seaplane after enjoying a luxurious family vacation with their two daughters.

In August, Madeline also made a rare public post about Justin while taking to Instagram to mark his 52nd birthday.

She shared a series of romantic selfies of the pair and gushed about her partner in the caption.

In one image, Madeline flashed a big smile as she sat on Justin’s lap as he looked at her lovingly.

Another showed the couple hugging while relaxing on a yacht.

“Happy birthday my love,” she wrote in a caption along with a rose emoji.

Earlier this year, Madeleine celebrated her 27th birthday party with a lavish bash at Justin’s sprawling Vaucluse estate.

After the festivities, she revealed that her doting partner had bought her two llamas as a token of his love.

The couple has gone from strength to strength since going public in 2019 and even sparked engagement rumors last June.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Madeline was wearing a ring on her ring finger as they asked if Justin had popped the question.

One image showed her wearing the jewelry while hugging Justin as they enjoyed a bowl of Udon noodles together at a restaurant in Japan.

But the ornament appeared to be an emerald and diamond promise ring, and another photo showed her wearing a different ring on the same finger while posing for a selfie.

It will be Madeline's first child.

Justin was previously in a relationship with Kate Fowler and the couple remain on good terms, often traveling on holiday together with their daughters Alexa and Saachi.

Last month, Kate and her new boyfriend David Oettlé joined Justin and Madeline as they took Alexa and Saachi to Queenstown, New Zealand.

Justin and Kate dated for three years before going their separate ways in early 2018, and Justin released a statement about their split at the time.

“Kate and I have the greatest love and respect for each other,” he said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald.

‘In early 2018, Kate and I decided that our friendship and respect for family life would become the center of our relationship.

“We love our children very much and for now we continue to live happily together in our family home.”

‘Kate is a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful woman. “As for what the future holds, I’m not sure,” he added.

Justin is considered Australia’s hospitality king, with more than 80 venues and billions in assets with names like Ivy, Queen Chow and Establishment under his purview as CEO of Merivale.

He is the only son of Merivale Group founder and nightclub magnate John Hemmes, and Justin took over the business after his father’s death in 2015.