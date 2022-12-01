Home Billionaire chicken heiress Jess Ingham flaunts her blossoming baby bump in a tight black dress
I feel like shit! Billionaire chicken heiress Jess Ingham shows off her blossoming baby bump in a skintight black dress as she toys shop in Sydney

By Caleb Taylor for Daily Mail Australia

published: 04:42, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 07:54, Dec 1, 2022

Heavily pregnant Jess Ingham went to the shops on Thursday to pick up some toys in anticipation of the arrival of her second child.

The 33-year-old billionaire chicken heiress, who hails from one of Sydney’s wealthiest families, flaunted her baby bump in a tight black dress.

Jess was in high spirits visiting hairdresser Pierre Haddad in town before heading to Pop Mart with her five-year-old daughter Mimi.

Heavily pregnant billionaire chicken heiress Jess Ingham headed to the shops on Thursday to pick up some toys in anticipation of the arrival of her second child

The socialite threw on a black denim jacket over her dress and wore a pair of white sneakers for the outing.

She completed her look by wearing her belongings in an expensive Hermes Birkin.

Jess took to Instagram on Thursday to pose in a tight bodysuit that showed off her stomach and captioned it, “Counting down to meet you little one.”

33-year-old Jess, who comes from one of Sydney’s wealthiest families, showed off her tummy in a tight black dress

This will be Jess’s second child, but her first with her new husband Roger Zraika.

Jess is the granddaughter of businessman Jack Ingham, the co-founder of the Ingham’s Chicken empire which was sold for approximately $1 billion in 2013.

She showed off her extravagant wealth last March when she married her long-term partner Roger in a lavish ceremony in Sydney.

She was in high spirits visiting hairdresser Pierre Haddad in town before going to Pop Mart with her daughter Mimi, age five.

She looked incredible in a custom $20,000 Vera Wang wedding dress that was loose off the shoulders and featured layered long bell sleeves with “love” embroidered on it in black.

At the reception, each table received an extravagant cake with a variety of berries for dessert.

The guests then watched as the newlyweds slowly danced under a display of Christmas lights featuring Jess’s daughter Mimi.

Jess showed off her extravagant wealth last March when she married her long-term partner Roger Zraika in a lavish ceremony in Sydney. Both pictured

Tags: BabyBillionaireblackblossomingbumpchickendaily maildressflauntsheiressInghamJessSydneytighttvshowbiz
