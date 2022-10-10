Billionaire Caruso on spending binge to sway LA mayor’s race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rick Caruso, billionaire developer and underdog candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, is setting up what may be the city’s largest-ever turnout operation to try and defeat U.S. Representative Karen Bass, who would become the first black woman. to lead the second most populous city in the country.

Caruso deploys several hundred paid investigators and hordes of volunteers to knock on the door, call, text and email. Their targets are identified by campaign workers who rely on demographic research and polls to identify potential supporters among undecided Latinos, Asians and independents.

Of particular note are people who sat outside June primaries when Bass topped the field, outdoing Caruso by 7 points, setting up a second round.

Latinos make up about half of the city’s population of about 4 million people and they tended to be Caruso in the primaries, but can be inconsistent voters. Bass has fought for their voicesand has made recommendations, including former mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, city council president Nury Martinez and union leader Dolores Huerta.

Long-time Democratic adviser Roy Behr sees an opening for Caruso if he can win enough voters who would otherwise have skipped the election. The outcome “really depends on both the turnout and the choices of Latino voters,” Behr said.

Consultant Dveen Babaian, who oversees Caruso’s paid recruitment agencies, said that in lower-income neighborhoods typically overlooked by campaigns, “our door knocks are the first door knocks some of these voters have ever gotten.”

“This campaign will be won by involving marginalized communities,” Babaian said.

One recent afternoon in a heavily Latino neighborhood of modest homes in the city’s San Fernando Valley, a Caruso cancer knocked on doors and distributed flyers in English and Spanish.

The results were mixed. No one knocked on some houses, but she could get others to support Caruso and agree to put up yard signs.

In a conversation that jumped from English to Spanish, a woman said she supported Caruso out of frustration at the high crime rate.

“I don’t believe he’s a Democrat,” she said of Caruso. “But I don’t care if you’re going to do anything.”

Caruso, in his first race for elected office, was a longtime Republican who switched and became a Democrat by the deadline to enter the race in a city where the GOP is virtually invisible.

He has tapped his estimated $5.3 billion fortune to build a $60 million war chest, most of his own money, an amount that easily overshadows the fundraising efforts by all candidates in the previous three mayoral races.

Despite the financial advantage, even his internal polls show that he is lagging behind.

Time is running out and the race is taking on an increasingly hostile tone as the ballots are sent out for an election closing on November 8.

“It’s not the power of money, it’s the power of the people,” Bass, a lifelong Angeleno and former state assembly speaker, told cheering supporters at a recent open-air rally.

The contours of the race have been set for months: finding solutions to the protracted homeless crisis, rising crime and runaway rents and house prices.

The centrist Caruso, the son of Italian immigrants, is testing whether the famously liberal city could turn to the political right for the first time in decades. He promises to expand the police force and get homeless camps off the streets quickly.

The progressive Bass has positioned himself as a coalition builder and emerged as the choice of the Democratic establishment, with its supporters, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harrisa former senator and attorney general from California.

The winner replaces outgoing Democratic mayor Eric Garcetti, who was absent from the contest for two terms. His nomination as US ambassador to India — made by Biden more than a year ago — appears to have stalled in the Senate over allegations of sexual harassment against a former top adviser to Garcetti.

Bass, who was on Biden’s shortlist for vice president, has stepped up her attacks on Caruso and mocked his decision to become a Democrat. She calls the campaign “a fight for the soul of our city,” echoing a statement Biden used against then-President Donald Trump.

She also underlines the donations he has made to anti-abortion rights candidates, including Republican congressional leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy. Caruso says he is a proponent of reproductive rights.

In addition to her own campaign infrastructure, she counts on the support of powerful unions who are working to make voters for her.

Bass “actively reaches out to pro-choice Democrats,” campaign spokesman Sarah Leonard Sheahan said.

At the meeting, a long line of speakers described Bass as the only authentic Democrat on the ballot and the only one with an indisputable record for defending reproductive rights.

In the crowd, Bass supporter Jennifer Yi, a Democrat who works on homeless initiatives at United Way of Greater Los Angeles, flinched from Caruso’s campaign spending.

“I think he’s trying to buy Los Angeles,” Yi said.

Caruso has resumed relentless TV and digital advertising, including attempts to cast doubt on Bass’ character.

Bass was faced with questions about an approximately $100,000 scholarship she received from the University of Southern California’s social work program.

Last October, an old friend of Bass’s, suspended councilor Mark Ridley-Thomas, and a former USC dean were charged with a bribery scheme in which Ridley-Thomas promised to send millions of dollars in contracts to the school if his son received a scholarship and a teaching job. . The former dean has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors have said Bass is not a target of their investigation. But the Los Angeles Times reported in September that prosecutors said Bass’s stock exchange and her dealings with USC are “critical” to their case.

Caruso said he was “disturbed” and warned Bass that he would bring “corruption” to City Hall. Bass has said the case “has nothing to do with me”.

