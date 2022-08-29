Billionaire bodybuilder Jeff Bezos gives a shout out to McDonald’s – his first employer 

<!–

Billionaire Jeff Bezos gave a shoutout to McDonald’s – his first employer – as he indulged in fast food this weekend.

The 58-year-old Amazon founder shared a photo on Twitter in which he is eating a hamburger with a satisfied look.

‘My first job’, Bezos tweeted. “And still the same great burger. Happy Sunday!’

Bezos, who is now one of the richest people in the world with an estimated net worth of $153.8 billion according to Forbes, used to work at McDonald’s as a high school student.

The 58-year-old said in an earlier interview that his time at the grill at McDonald’s as a high school student in the 1980s taught him that customer service was “really difficult.”

The billionaire, who stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021, remains the company’s executive chairman.

‘I was a cook. They wouldn’t let me near the customers,” Bezos joked. “This was my teenage acne phase. They said, ‘Hmm, why don’t you work in the back?’

Bezos spoke about his first job as a chef at McDonald’s in Miami during a 2018 interview with Fast company.

“One of the great gifts I got from that job is that I can crack eggs with one hand,” Bezos said. “My favorite shift was Saturday morning. The first thing I would do is take a big bowl and crack 300 eggs into it.’

In 1980, a 16-year-old Jeff Bezos started working on the grill at McDonald’s. Instead of offering teenage Bezos the CEO job, McDonalds made the biggest corporate blunder ever and let him go. Bezos ($185 billion) can now buy McDonald’s ($170 billion), with enough money left to give each American $1 million. pic.twitter.com/YjQZb6ebvG — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 5, 2021

“One of the things that’s really fun about working at McDonald’s is getting really quick at all of these things,” he continued.

“See how many eggs you can crack in a certain amount of time and there’s no shell in them yet.”

Bezos said his advice for young people is to “always keep your eyes peeled for lessons you can learn with every gig, even if it’s just flipping burgers.”

“You can learn responsibility in any job if you take it seriously,” he said in the book “Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Started at McDonald’s.”

“You learn a lot at McDonald’s as a teenager,” he said. ‘It’s different from what you learn in school. Don’t underestimate its value!’

