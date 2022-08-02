Billionaire Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest’s daughter Sophia gushes over her actress girlfriend Zara Zoe

Sophia Forrest, the daughter of billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, has paid a sweet tribute to her actress fiancé Zara Zoe on the occasion of their four-year anniversary.

The 27-year-old posted a sweet video on Instagram on Tuesday of “nice memories” the couple shared and gushed about her fiancé.

“Happy Birthday dear, the past four years have been a transformation,” Sophia wrote.

Billionaire Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest’s daughter Sophia gushed about her actress fiancé Zara Zoe as they celebrated their four-year anniversary on Tuesday

“Some fun memories after you said yes and made me the happiest little bean in all the land.”

Sophia and Zara met on the set of the 2018 film Ride Like A Girl, with the pair playing sisters in the film.

They announced their engagement in April by sharing an adorable clip of the engagement on Instagram.

The 27-year-old shared a sweet video on Instagram of ‘nice memories’ the couple shared and gushed about her fiancé

“She makes heaven a place on earth,” Sophia wrote, alongside a ring emoji and the date “21.4.22.”

The clip shows the newly engaged couple having dinner with friends before celebrating by drinking champagne with Andrew and his wife Nicola.

Sophia is known for her roles in the 2018 blockbuster Aquaman and the popular 2017 Australian television series Love Child.

“Happy Birthday dear, the past four years have been a transformation,” wrote Sophia

She previously paid $1.8 million for an apartment in Waterloo in Sydney.

The new penthouse property is a big change from her upbringing at the family’s 230,000-acre cattle station in Minderoo, Perth.

Her famous father previously confirmed that his three children – Grace, Sophia and Sydney – will not be left behind with his estimated fortune of $23 billion.