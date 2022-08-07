Billionaire Amazon boss Jeff Bezos joins crop top-clad girlfriend Lauren Sanchez for dinner

Jess Bezos at a casual display as he and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez went out to dinner with some friends in Malibu on Saturday.

The Amazon founder, 58, stepped hand in hand with the television personality, 52, as they left celebrity hotspot Nobu, where they dined.

Lauren showed off her incredible figure in a nude ribbed crop top and a semi-sheer tiered maxi skirt.

She wore her long brunette hair in a voluminous blow dryer and completed her look with aviator glasses.

Jeff chose to dress for their outing in a fitted gray T-shirt, hanging from his gym-sharpened torso, and light-washed jeans.

He completed his ensemble with square-frame sunglasses and a pair of white leather sneakers.

The couple in love were followed by a group of friends after they splashed the money in the Japanese restaurant.

It’s unclear when the businessman first began dating Sanchez, but it’s said they met while he was still married to his ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott.

Their affair was revealed in January 2019 by the National Enquirer. Shortly after, the businessman separated from his wife of more than 25 years and the mother of his four children, Scott, 51.

Sanchez was also married when her relationship with Bezos was revealed, and it was her husband — co-CEO of Hollywood powerhouse WME, Patrick Whitesell, 56 — who reportedly introduced the two lovers in the first place.

Bezos and Scott finalized their divorce in April 2019, the same month Sanchez and Whitesell ended their marriage.

Bezos and Sanchez made their first public appearance together in May of that year, before heading to St. Barts for a romantic getaway.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in January 2020 and have been happily in love ever since.