Billie Shepherd confirms she has QUIT her ITV show The Family Diaries after 10 years of letting cameras into her home – with FINAL and ’emotional’ extra-long episode to air tonight

Billie Shepherd confirmed she has left her ITV show The Family Diaries as she shared an emotional farewell post on Instagram on Thursday.

After 10 years of letting cameras into their home, Billie and her husband Greg have decided to throw in the towel.

Viewers can tune in to ITV on November 21 at 9pm to watch a final episode of The Family Diaries, which Billie says will be “emotional”.

Billie, 34, and Greg, 39, who share three children Nelly, 10, Arthur, seven, and Margot, 21 months, have grown up on reality TV since birth.

Announcing the news to fans, she wrote: “After almost 10 years of filming for The Mummy diaries and @familydiariesofficial, we can officially announce that our journey has come to an end

‘And what a trip it has been!! From giving birth, raising our children, the ups and downs of parenthood, the tears and tantrums, the celebrations, the fun times, the difficult times, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, building a house and of course, get married

‘We are so grateful to have been able to capture all of these memories and share them with all of you! Thank you @suziewells_ and @chatty.dave for participating every step of the way

‘And thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last decade, it means a lot. Special thanks to @itv for the best home movie ever!!

“But now it feels like the right time for the next chapter Thanks again for all the love and support over the years much love Billie, Greg, Nelly, Arthur and Margot xxxx

‘Tonight is our last episode, a 90 minute special at 9pm on ITVBE. We hope you enjoy the program. It’s emotional!! You can also watch the full series at

Their eldest daughter, Nelly, made her television debut on The Only Way Is Essex in 2014 when she was just a few weeks old.

Like Nelly, Arthur first appeared on screens shortly after birth, when Billie and her sister Sam had their joint series The Mummy Diaries.

Since Sam left the series in 2021, Billie and Greg have continued to showcase their glamorous lives on their own show, which featured their daughter Margot.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline in May, Billie and Greg shared how they manage to keep their children “grounded” after growing up in the spotlight.

Billie said: ‘Obviously for us, you know, we always film and the kids have always filmed. They really don’t taste much different.

“I think unless there’s something like a concern, like, you know, if Nelly comes to me and tells me something that worries her.

‘Obviously, children are always our number one priority for their happiness. But I think we’re very good at keeping them grounded.

Billie added: ‘TWell, at the end of the day they are children. I think Nelly is a fun, happy little character, very likeable.

“She has always been used to having a lot of people around her. And I think it will only be positive for her and her future.

“That was something I always thought about, ‘Oh, would they treat her differently? Or, you know, would she deal with something,’ but honestly, we haven’t had any of that.

‘We haven’t had any dramas at school or anything. We would know right away, because Nelly tells us everything. She is very open with us. And fortunately we have been lucky not to experience something like that.”