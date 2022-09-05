Billie Piper seen for the first time after suffering injury on I Hate Suzie set’

Billie Piper wore new raven locks when she was first seen since being hospitalized in July after sustaining a dance injury while filming the second series of I Hate Suzie.

The actress, 39, was seen arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport after a flight from the United States while walking with her daughter Tallulah, three.

The star wore her new black haircut, which boasted platinum streaks, in a half updo and went makeup-free.

Billie wore a pinstripe shirt and sweatpants as she walked through the terminal

The sighting comes two months after the star injured herself while filming.

Billie, who plays the title character Suzie Pickles on the Sky Max show, injured her back while shooting scenes where Suzie participates in a Strictly Come Dancing style show called Dance Crazee.

Former pop star Billie sought medical help after she ‘injured herself quite a bit’ on set.

A TV insider told The sun: ‘It was a matter of mimicking the life of art when she discovered how challenging entering a competition like this can be.

“Billie hurt herself quite badly when she mastered some challenging moves and it was decided it would be best if she went to the hospital for a good check-up.

“In the end she was okay, but the setback will have some impact on the filming.

“That will be a double whammy for Billie, because she is not only the lead actor, but also helped make the show.”

MailOnline has reached out to Sky and a Billie representative for comment.

A few months ago, the second series of I Hate Suzie was filmed and is expected to air later this year.

I Hate Suzie Too sees Suzie, a child star turned actress, land a new agent and a new PR as she starts her new job at Dance Crazee to support her son Frank (Matthew Jordan-Caws).

In this three-part Christmas party special, with the help of her estranged best friend Naomi (Leila Farzad), Suzie battles ex-husband Cob (Daniel Ings) while trying to keep her son Frank’s life stable.

In addition to her personal battles, Suzie is also desperately trying to stay in the reality TV competition Dance Crazee long enough to fund her life as a single mother.

The former child star fights to win back the love of British audiences on the popular Saturday night show as her personal life spirals out of control.

The second series, written by Lucy Prebble and co-created with Billie, will see a new cast of stars join the cast, including It’s A Sin star Omari Douglas, Joker’s Douglas Hodge and Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners).

Anastasia Hille (Snow White and the Huntsman), Angela Sant’Albano (The Nevers), Reza Diako (Tehran), Everybody’s Talking about Jamie’s Layton Williams and Yaz Zadeh (I May Destroy You) also join the star-studded cast.

Meanwhile, former cast members Leila Farzad (Avenue 5), Daniel Ings (Sex Education), Phil Daniels (Eastenders), Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton) and Elle Piper reprise their roles.

Speaking about the new series, co-creators Lucy and Billie said, “We’re excited to be working together again on this horrific fever dream we share – I Hate Suzie Too (this time there’s sequins).”

A synopsis for the second series reads: ‘I Hate Suzie Too sees the return of child star turned actress Suzie Pickles, (Billie Piper).

“Suzie has a new agent, new PR and a new job – dancing for likes to ‘Dance Crazee’, a reality TV competition that has had Saturday night audiences hooked. After losing everyone who was important to her, Suzie returns to her first love: the public.

Fighting on ex-husband Cob (Daniel Ings) with the help of estranged best friend Naomi (Leila Farzad), Suzie must try to keep her young son Frank (Matthew Jordan-Caws)’s life as stable as possible, all while on the run. ‘Dance Crazee’ long enough to fund her new role as a single mother and ex-wife.

In this three-part Christmas special, Suzie fights to win back the love of the British public while her personal life spirals out of control. Will she win the hearts of the British public? And restore her reputation? And at what cost?’

In the adult black comedy series I Hate Suzie, Suzie’s life is thrown into disarray when intimate photos of her in a compromising position with a man who is not her husband are leaked online.

The show follows Suzie as she slowly begins to unravel after the photos are published, the effects of which are seeping through to every area of ​​her life.

As the episodes progressed, the audience followed Suzie as she goes through stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, guilt, anger, and finally acceptance.

Suzie was seen on the program enjoying family life with her husband and child, before this is interspersed with the horror she feels when she learns that the secret images of her have been made public.

As the fallout continues, Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi (Leila Farzad) try to keep her life, career and marriage to Cob (Daniel Ings) together.

After its August 2020 release, the eight-part drama was praised for its gripping storyline, while Billie was praised for her impressive performance.

Billie was nominated for a BAFTA in the Best Actress category for her sensational performance as Suzie, while her co-star Leila, who played her friend and manager Naomi, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.