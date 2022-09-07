Billie Lourd is PREGNANT! Actress reveals she is expecting second child as she debuts bump

Billie Lourd revealed on Wednesday that she is pregnant with her second child, when she debuted her belly at the London premiere of Ticket To Paradise.

The 30-year-old actress, who married Austen Rydell in March, was the radiant mother-to-be every inch as she rocked her tummy in a pink sequined dress paired with a shrug of pastel tulle.

The beauty laid her hands on her blooming bump before joining Beau Austen in the blink of an eye.

Congratulations: Billie Lourd revealed on Wednesday she is pregnant with her second child, when she debuted her belly at the London premiere of Ticket To Paradise

She wore her locks in a sleek and straight style and sported a radiant makeup palette.

Billie and Austen got engaged in June 2020 after four years together.

The couple broke up once during their relationship, but reunited shortly after, three months after getting engaged, Billie and Austen welcomed a son, Kingston Fisher.

Austen cut a neat figure on the red carpet in a gray suit that he layered over a crisp white shirt and paired with a striped tie.

Adorable: The 30-year-old actress, who married Austen Rydell in March, was the radiant mother-to-be every inch as she rocked her tummy in a pink sequined dress paired with a shrug of pastel tulle

Radiant: She wore her locks in a sleek and straight style and wore a radiant makeup palette

Together again: The film reunites Julia Roberts and George Clooney who appeared together in the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy

The film reunites Julia Roberts and George Clooney who appeared together in the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy.

The official synopsis reads: “Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes on a shared mission to stop their enamored daughter from making the same mistake they once made.”

Speaking of her son, Billie SiriusXM told show Quarantined with Bruce last year: “”He’s not technically a quarantine baby, and I want to let you know that because a lot of people are getting trendy quarantine babies”

Giggles: The couple burst into laughter as they posed for the cameras

New Mom: Lourd welcomed her first child with fiancé Austen Rydell in September 2020

Kingston was conceived for quarantine. Technically, he’s just a Caribbean baby.”

Billie also gushed about Austen taking care of her during her pregnancy.

“Now we know each other better than anyone,” she said. “And he was so caring and incredible and cooking for me and giving me foot massages. And did these classes with me, just like the lactation class, he did the positive delivery class, so he was with me every step of the way.”

Private: The couple is very private and does not share photos of their sons’ faces on social media

“We’ve just become even closer friends, even better partners. And I think it has prepared us to be the best parents and he’s right there with the baby,” she added. “And he is, as you know, the best father in the world. And I think that’s partly because we need to have this experience together.

People reported that the actress married her beau in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after a nearly two-year engagement.

Billie’s father, talent agent Bryan Lourd, bought a block of rooms at the hotel’s location for wedding guests, an insider told the site.

Proud Mom: Billie, whose late mother was Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, dressed Kingston in a Princess Leia baby growth

The guests enjoyed a private pool party at the opulent hotel the day before the ceremony.

In October, Billie began the parenting lessons learned from her late mother, Carrie Fisher, while raising her young family.

She told the New day podcast: ‘My most important task when [Fisher] lived, took care of her and made sure she was okay,’

“I was her main pillar of support, and I was seven, a lot of the time, and that was very difficult and that’s why I grew up very quickly because I was her best friend. I was her mother, I was her child, I was everything to her.

“And that’s one of the things I’m learning not to do with my kid.”