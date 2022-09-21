WhatsNew2Day
Billie Faiers’ stepdad Dave is left bemused over ultrasound snap

Entertainment
By Merry
EXCLUSIVE: ‘The penny hasn’t dropped!’ Billie Faiers’ stepfather Dave is stunned by the ultrasound as the star tries to tell him she’s pregnant in hilarious clip from The Family Diaries

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Published: 12:57, 21 Sep 2022 | Updated: 13:03, 21 Sep 2022

Billie Faiers’ stepfather, Dave, was stunned when the star tried to reveal her pregnancy to him in a hilarious moment.

On the upcoming episode of The Family Diaries, the reality star, 32, – who is expecting her third child with husband Greg Shepherd – posted an ultrasound for him on a card.

The map was then placed in a construction magazine that he looked through, but when he found it, he didn’t react to what it was – leaving Billie and Greg stunned.

In scenes aired Thursday night, Billie explained to the camera in one piece, “Greg thought we’d show him some plans for a shed in the yard.”

Dave then opened the card, not realizing what it was as Billie looked on in shock.

Greg then asked, “Congratulations Grandpa, you’re going to be Grandpa again!”

Dave then replied, ‘I’m already one, it’s not me!’ to which Greg replied, ‘No again, Billie’s pregnant!’ to which he said: ‘Are you really pregnant!’

Billie then explained, “The penny didn’t drop! He just didn’t understand. He didn’t know what it was, he just thought it was a bit of nonsense. That was so funny!’

The pair then held hands and shared a sweet moment after the news was revealed.

Billie took to Instagram earlier this summer to announce the happy news of her pregnancy while enjoying a family vacation in Abu Dhabi.

She wrote: ‘Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you. We are so happy and excited.’

The TV personality showed off her baby bump as she posed in the sea with husband Greg, 37, wearing a white bikini and sun hat.

Billie’s daughter Nelly, seven, kissed her belly and son Arthur stood next to them.

Her sister Sam, who welcomed her third child – son Edward – in May, responded to the happy news in the comments section.

She wrote: ‘Welcome to the 5 club sister. I am so happy for all of you. Another beautiful baby to join our family.

“The babies will be so close in age. So many memories to make.

‘My prediction is a girl? then we’ll have one of each.

Love you with all my heart xxx ps what would I give for sand between my toes haha, enjoy your holiday with your family a little baby bump. Miss you all x.’

Watch the series so far and watch all episodes on ITV Hub.

