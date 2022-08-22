Billie Faiers showcases her baby bump in a blue bikini as she poses with her two children in Greece

She is expecting her third child with husband Greg Shepherd.

And Billie Faiers looked every inch the radiant mom-to-be as she showed off her baby bump in a strapless blue bikini while enjoying a lavish Greek getaway.

The former TOWIE star, 32, appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed a beach day at the five-star Sani Resort in Halkidiki on Sunday with her two children, Nelly, seven, and Arthur, five.

Stunning: Billie Faiers looked every inch the radiant mother-to-be as she showed off her blooming bump in a strapless blue bikini while enjoying a lavish Greek getaway on Sunday

Billie took to Instagram to share the photo gallery and beamed as she coordinated her blue swimwear with her son.

The reality star swept up her long blonde locks in a chic orange scrunchie and hid behind a pair of large black sunglasses.

In another photo, Billie posed next to her sister-in-law Francesca Butler as she wrapped a striking orange sleeve around her arms.

The Family Diaries star carried her gear for the beach outing in a chic, colorful woven bag and adorned with gold jewelry.

Family photo: The former TOWIE star, 32, appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed a beach day with her two children, Nelly, seven, and Arthur, five, at the five-star Sani Resort in Halkidiki

Billie wrote, “Just to think there will be three of you next year.”

Her mother Suzie Wells commented, “I can’t wait.”

The family is also on holiday in Greece, along with Billie’s best friend Ferne McCann, 32, her fiancé Lorri Haines, 32, and Ferne’s daughter Sunday, four.

Over the weekend, the TV personality and her influencer mom, 52, appeared to be having a great time enjoying a day at the beach.

Blooming baby bump: Billie posed next to her sister-in-law Francesca Butler as she wrapped a striking orange sleeve around her arms

Beach Day: The TV personality shared the gallery of snaps on Instagram, including one of her two children arm wrestling on a sun lounger

Family: Billie wrote: ‘Just to think there will be 3 of you next year’ as her mother Suzie Wells shared her excitement: ‘Can’t wait’

The mother and daughter were beaming from ear to ear and seemed to giggle as they enjoyed a dip in the sea.

Proud Grandmother Suzie, stunned in a two-piece animal print, placed a protective hand on Billie’s tummy for the adorable snaps.

They wore their hair slicked back afterward and wore sunglasses each, and the pair enjoyed an important mother-daughter bond on the day.

On her social media, TV personality Billie wrote: “You’re never too old to go crazy with your mama @suziewells.”

Giggles: Billie beamed as she posed with her mum Suzie Wells during their Greek vacation in the sea over the weekend

Radiant: Proud Grandmother Suzie, who was stunned in a two-piece animal print, placed a protective hand on her Billie’s stomach for the adorable snaps

Billie took to Instagram in June to announce the happy news of her pregnancy while enjoying a family vacation in Abu Dhabi.

She wrote: ‘Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you. We are so happy and excited.’

The beauty showed off her baby bump as she posed in the sea with husband Greg, 37, wearing a white bikini and sun hat.

The couple has been together since 2011 and got engaged in 2014 while on vacation in the Maldives.

Billie and Greg returned to the island paradise in the Indian Ocean for their wedding when they tied the knot in March 2019.