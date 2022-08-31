Billie Faiers reveals her breasts are ‘bigger than ever’ during her third pregnancy

<!–

She is expecting her third child with husband Greg Shepherd.

And Billie Faiers opened up about her pregnancy journey as her body continues to change with just three and a half months left until her due date.

The former TOWIE star, 32, said her boobs have grown to size 34E, the largest they’ve ever been, and have become really “annoying.”

Speak with OK! Magazinethe reality star said that despite having trouble buying certain clothes, she still enjoys her “natural breasts.”

She revealed: ‘My boobs are bigger than ever. They are very large and quite annoying. In certain clothes, especially during pregnancy, it is nice not to wear a bra, and swimwear is really hard to buy.

And the extra weight! My breasts have gone up and down over the years, but I don’t mind because I really like natural breasts.’

‘I had empty pockets before’: The reality star opened up about her pregnancy journey as her body continues to change with just three and a half months left until her due date (pictured with mom Suzie Wells)

Billie, who also shares daughter Nelly, eight, and son Arthur, five, with Greg, shared how she was previously left with “empty pockets” after having her other children.

She continued, “I had empty pockets for my marriage, but they came back about three years after Arthur. I have a lot of white stretch marks on my breasts, where they’ve gone back and forth over the years, but that doesn’t bother me.’

The Mummy Diaries star also added that she’s been seriously craving tea and cookies lately, but is now “completely off the meat.”

Growing hump: The Mummy Diaries star also added that she’s been seriously craving tea and biscuits lately, but is “completely off the meat” (pictured with daughter Nelly, eight)

Billie took to Instagram in June to announce the happy news of her pregnancy while enjoying a family vacation in Abu Dhabi.

She wrote: ‘Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you. We are so happy and excited.’

The beauty showed off her baby bump as she posed in the sea with husband Greg, 37, wearing a white bikini and sun hat.

The couple has been together since 2011 and got engaged in 2014 while on holiday in the Maldives.

Billie and Greg returned to the island paradise in the Indian Ocean for their wedding when they tied the knot in March 2019.