Billie Eilish tour: Singer reveals what she loves most about Australia

Billie Eilish has revealed her favorite thing about touring Australia as she continues the Down Under leg of her Happier Than Ever World Tour.

The pop star, 20, told Nova FM’s Fitzy and Wippa on Wednesdays she loves the sounds of Australia and New Zealand, even using them as samples in her music.

Billie, who famously sampled the signal from a Sydney pedestrian crossing for her breakout single Bad Guy, told radio hosts Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald and Michael “Wippa” Wipfli that she especially likes the bird sounds in Australasia.

‘We were in New Zealand and we went cycling. And there were birds that made this crazy robot noise and it was so sick,” she said.

The Ocean Eyes singer discussed the chewing of Australian crows while perfectly mimicking the sound.

“I do have a recording from the last time I was here and it’s called ‘Sydney birds,'” Billie said.

The pop star (pictured on her arrival in Sydney this week) said on Wednesday that she loves the sounds of Australia and New Zealand, even using them as samples in her music.

‘And it’s from 2019. And I was standing on the balcony in the hotel room. And I just went [crow noise]. I’m telling you, dude, it sounds exactly like that.”

Billie kicked off the Australian leg of her tour on Tuesday, which included a total of three shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

She will then play three shows in Brisbane from Saturday before heading to Melbourne where she will do four shows.

Billie then flies to Perth, where she will play two shows, before wrapping up her Happier Than Ever World Tour.

The tour kicked off on February 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Smoothie King Center arena.

The Grammy winner was last in Australia in 2019.

She previously told Stellar magazine that she was “not built” for fame.

“I’m pretty good at dealing with fame,” Billie said. “Of course I’m not built for it – nobody is. But I feel like I have to do things like this.’

She is often praised by fans for speaking openly about her mental health issues and she was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at age 11.