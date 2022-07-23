Billie Eilish squashes rumours that she and brother Finneas have a new album coming out soon

The surprise release of two new songs this week got fans excited, with the hopes that Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas were about to release their next album any moment.

But the 20-year-old breakout artist has let the rumors simmer in a recent interview, revealing that an all-new music collection isn’t likely to last another year.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on the Apple Music this week the young artist added: ‘TV and The 30th are the only songs we have, we don’t have any other songs.’

She continued: ‘Hopefully we’re going to make another album next year, and I mean it’s crazy… I hate to say this because I know it’s a disappointment to like people who think, oh my god , they’re making an album, it’s coming out soon.’

The newly released acoustic tracks – TV and The 30th, both under the Guitar Songs EP – are part of Billie’s work, addressing emotional turmoil and the wider political climate.

Billie discussed timing to release them now and told Zane she didn’t want to wait until she had an album ready to release the music.

Zane then touched upon a pertinent lyric in the song TV that deals directly with the overthrow of Roe v Wade in the United States.

“We wrote that line a few weeks before it was officially destroyed,” Billie revealed. “It was Glastonbury’s day it happened.”

Billie explained that her mother had told her that the ruling had been reversed, describing the moment as “like a curtain of doom.”

The star admitted that even though they preemptively wrote the rule that ultimately was the Supreme Court decision, she was still disappointed.

“I had this unrealistic hope that wouldn’t happen,” Billie added.

Roe’s overthrow, which has caused a stir in the US, means individual states now have the power to decide whether to ban abortion.

The Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group, has said 26 states are “certain or likely” to ban the procedure.

Abortion was banned in 18 states once Roe was lifted, thanks to specially designed “trigger laws” and historic bans that were automatically reintroduced after the ruling.

Billie spoke candidly about the ruling as she became the youngest-ever solo headliner at Glastonbury when the festival returned in June for the first time in three years.

She delivered a great medley of hits with brother Finneas, but admitted it was a “dark day for women” after the news.

The singer, who first made her festival debut in 2019 on The Other Stage at Worthy Farm, told the audience she “couldn’t think about” the ruling that ended the constitutional right to abortion in the US. that is, individual states. could decide whether abortion could be made illegal.

During her concert, Billie told the audience, “Today is a very, very dark day for women in the US. I’m just saying because I can’t think about it anymore.’

She dedicated her song Your Power, which was about older men abusing their position, to everyone involved.