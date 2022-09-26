Billie Eilish shows off her Australian accent at Melbourne concert

Billie Eilish rocked the crowd at a packed concert in Melbourne this week after showing off her impressive Aussie accent.

The 20-year-old revealed to the sold-out crowd at the Rod Laver Arena that her two favorite shows as a child were the Aussie children’s shows H2O: Just Add Water and The Saddle Club.

The Bad Guy hitmaker also said she “really wanted to have an Australian accent” growing up.

Billie’s confession prompted her guitarist to ask her to “give us some dialogue from the show.”

She happily obliged, adopting a stereotypical Australian accent to say, “Oh no, Cleo,” a line from H20, then shouting “Comanche,” the name of the horse at The Saddle Club.

The audience roared with excitement as Billie revealed her fondness for the shows.

A TikTok video capturing the moment quickly went viral, receiving hundreds of comments within hours of being uploaded.

One fan joked that “Billie sounds better than me and I’m actually Aussie,” while another said her H20 impression was “perfect.”

Earlier this month, Billie opened the Australian leg of her Happier Than Ever world tour with a sold-out performance at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

But she was stunned on the show when 16,000 fans heard the classic chant “Aussie! Australian! Australian! oh! oh! Oh!’

The Los Angeles-born singer asked the audience ‘what’s that?’ before you say ‘Holy f**k, I like that!’ reported the Herald Sun.

Billie will give her final show in Melbourne on Monday before flying to Perth to perform at the RAC Arena on Thursday and Friday.

The Saddle Club was a popular Australian children’s show about four best horse friends and ran from 2001 to 2009. (Pictured: Main cast in 2004)