Billie Eilish poses up in an oversized blazer before taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl

Billie Eilish looked glamorous as she took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night.

The 20-year-old Ocean Eyes singer-songwriter took the stage in an elegant black dress, which rubbed against the floor and had a sultry slit in the front.

Chic as ever, she paired the all-black ensemble with a matching oversized black blazer.

She wore her dark black hair in curls to the top of her shoulders and brushed it down at her widow’s peak.

She stood on black boots with a very high heel which she showed for the camera by kicking her leg up.

Rouge was rubbed into her face, giving her cheeks a rosy glow. Her pale green eyes glittered under the backstage lighting.

Dazzling silver chains wrapped around her slender neck, and she wore multiple rings on her tiny hands.

She shared a photo of her time on stage pointing to one of the musicians in her band, a grin illuminating her face.

Eilish captioned the photo series, “Never know how much I love you.”

The seven-time Grammy Award winner’s show at the Hollywood Bowl wasn’t her only performance of the day.

She marked the one-year anniversary of the release of her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, by playing a surprise acoustic show at Amoeba Music in Hollywood.

Pop superstar Finneas’ brother, her producer and co-writer, joined her for the intimate afternoon concert at the popular music store, playing an acoustic guitar.

To attend the short set, fans had to purchase a vinyl version of Hapier Than Ever, a poster bundle, and an entry wristband from the store. only at Amoeba.

The show was announced earlier in the morning and by 9:00 a.m. there was already a long line of fans in front of the music store at 6200 Hollywood Blvd.

At around 11 a.m., Amoeba Music announced on Twitter that the “@billieeilish event is now SOLD OUT” and that fans who have not already queued should not come to the Amoeba Hollywood venue.

Representatives of the independent music store posted several videos of Billie (born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell) and Finneas (born Finneas Baird O’Connell) performing, starting with a clip of them doing the album’s title track, Happie Than ever.

A few minutes later, they followed up with a two-minute clip of the duo doing a stripped-down version of Getting Older.

As a sign of her popularity, fans were loud and vocal during the short set, and you could hear the lyrics of the songs singing, note by note.

The singer kept it pretty casual in the fashion department, wearing brown cargo pants with a dark brown long-sleeved shirt and white sneakers.