Billie Eilish performs surprise acoustic show at Amoeba Music in Hollywood

Billie Eilish marked the one-year anniversary of the release of her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, by playing a surprise acoustic show at Amoeba Music in Hollywood.

Pop superstar Finneas’ brother, her producer and co-writer, joined her for the intimate afternoon concert at the popular music store, playing an acoustic guitar.

To attend the short set, fans had to purchase a vinyl version of Hapier Than Ever, a poster bundle, and an entry wristband from the store. only at Amoeba.

The show was announced earlier in the morning and by 9:00 a.m. there was already a long line of fans in front of the music store at 6200 Hollywood Blvd.

At around 11 a.m., Amoeba Music announced on Twitter that the “@billieeilish event is now SOLD OUT” and that fans who have not already queued should not come to the Amoeba Hollywood venue.

Representatives of the independent music store posted several videos of Billie (born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell) and Finneas (born Finneas Baird O’Connell) performing, starting with a clip of them doing the album’s title track, Happie Than ever.

A few minutes later, they followed up with a two-minute clip of the duo doing a stripped-down version of Getting Older.

As a sign of her popularity, fans were loud and vocal throughout the short set, and you could hear the lyrics of the songs singing, note by note.

The singer kept it pretty casual in the fashion department, wearing brown cargo pants with a dark brown long-sleeved shirt and white sneakers.

She’s currently rocking jet black locks that fall a few inches over her shoulders with bangs and part in the middle, though she sometimes wore a baseball cap backwards during the show.

Released on July 30, 2021, Happer Than Ever marked Eilish’s second studio album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Los Angeles native cited self-reflection during the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest inspiration for the album.

Seven singles were released to promote the album: My Future, Therefore I Am, Your Power, Lost Cause, NDA, the title track Happer Than Ever and Male Fantasy. The first three songs peaked in the top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100.

Her first studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), eventually became one of the best-selling albums of 2019, thanks in part to the fifth single, Bad Guy, which became her first number 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

