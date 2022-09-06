Billie Eilish models stylish Gucci frames as she drives through the Hollywood Hills

<!–

Billie Eilish meets her match as the star of a new Gucci Eyewear campaign.

The 20-year-old Grammy winner appears in a mysterious, film-noir-esque ad in which she drives through the Hollywood Hills rocking her fashionable frames.

The dreamy clip shows Billie zooming in on a blue vintage car before finally meeting her doppelganger at the end of the road.

The video starts with Billie driving through the twisty road looking classy with a large pair of black Gucci screens hiding her vision.

She rocks a shiny pout, thick bangs and dazzling earrings.

While looking cool and confident, she soon finds herself being followed.

An identical car – this one in pink with a heart accessory dangling from the window – seems to be chasing her.

Billie peers over her shoulder as she watches for the mysterious vehicle.

Finally, they meet at a lookout point overlooking the city lights.

Billie gets out of the car and meets her doppelganger, who is in her pink vehicle and wearing a few shades of blush.

“I love you,” says the pink-hued Billie.

“I love you,” replies the “original” Billie.

Gucci posted the video to their Instagram account with the caption, “Billie Eilish debuts as the face of the latest Gucci Eyewear campaign, taking us on a dreamlike journey through the Hollywood Hills with a nod to film noir.

“Conceived by Alessandro Michele and captured by photographer Harley Weir under the art direction of Lina Kutsovskaya, thrilling scenes show a selection of new retro-inspired styles that reflect the film’s cinematic atmosphere, culminating in a moment of self-reflection.”

Billie shared a photo of herself behind the wheel, rocking her Gucci sunglasses, resting her clawing hands at ten to two.

“@GUCCI EYEWEAR,” she captioned the photo, along with a slew of dessert emojis.

This new partnership isn’t Billie’s first time working with the luxury brand.

She previously released a limited-edition vinyl of Hapier Than Ever, which came with Gucci nail stickers.