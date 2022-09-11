Billie Eilish makes a casual style statement in an oversized T-shirt and baggy jeans in Sydney

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish landed in Sydney on Sunday for her sold-out Australian tour.

The Bad Guy singer, 20, dressed casually in a baggy red T-shirt which she paired with oversized ripped jeans and Converse shoes.

Taking security precautions, Billie was seen wearing a face mask as she made her way through the airport accompanied by a security guard.

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, 20, (pictured) landed in Sydney on Sunday ahead of her sold-out Australian tour

She completed her look with a $125 white Fear of God trucker cap.

Billie seemed to be in a good mood and waved at photographers as he passed.

Billie kicks off the Australian leg of her tour on Tuesday, September 13 with three shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

The Bad Guy singer dressed casually in a baggy red T-shirt which she paired with oversized ripped jeans and Converse shoes

Billie took security precautions and was seen wearing a face mask as she made her way through the airport accompanied by a security guard

She will then play three shows in Brisbane from Saturday before heading to Melbourne where she will play four shows.

Billie then flies to Perth where she will play two shows before wrapping up her Happier Than Ever world tour.

The winner of the Grammy Award was last in Australia in 2019.

Billie will kick off the Australian leg of her tour on Tuesday 13th September with three shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena

She told earlier Stellar magazine that she is “not built” for fame.

“I’m pretty good at dealing with fame,” Billie said. “Of course I’m not built for it – nobody is. But I feel like I have to do things like this (sic).’

She is often praised by fans for speaking openly about her mental health issues and she was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at age 11.

Billie is currently Down Under for her Happie Than Ever world tour and is putting on a string of her own sold out shows. Pictured at Coachella in 2019

“I’ve had Tourette’s since I was 11, but it wasn’t something I wanted to be defined by,” she said.

“I know how people work: if I were to make it very famous, it would be ‘Billie Eilish, the artist with Tourette’.

‘One thing that has been good’ [is] some of my fans said they had tics too. That was cool. I felt a little more connected.’