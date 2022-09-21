Billie Eilish left furious as her moody ballad gets ruined by the wrong stage visuals in Sydney

American pop singer Billie Eilish became frustrated at one of her concerts in Sydney last week when a technical glitch ruined one of her moody ballads.

The 20-year-old stopped midway through her performance of When The Party’s Over when a bright white spotlight on her turned into flashing red lights.

The Bad Guy singer looked confused as she turned to face the insulting stage footage.

A TikTok user who attended the concert shared the moment of the outage and heard him say “What the f**k?” on the background.

The TikTok clip, captioned “the moment someone was finally fired for ruining the mood with the wrong images,” has gone viral, reaching 1.2 million viewers.

Billie kicked off the Australian leg of her tour last Tuesday night at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

She then played in Brisbane on weekends and Monday evenings and will play four shows in Melbourne from Thursday.

Billie then flies to Perth where she will play two shows before wrapping up her Happier Than Ever world tour.

Meanwhile, Billie went on a wild splurge in Newtown ahead of her stadium concerts, Emerald City reports.

She was spotted at Storeroom Vintage in Newtown picking up some high end items.

She reportedly left with boxes of clothing that included a Louis Vuitton handbag and a Fendi wallet.

The star also bought a maxi skirt reworked from trousers, and an oversized Carhartt jacket.

During her shopping spree, the star had to circle the block a number of times because of the paparazzi, the publication claims.

She was joined by her mother, Maggie Baird, and support act Dora Jar.

Billie also documented her shopping expedition on Instagram, uploading a gallery of photos showing her sitting on the floor in piles of clothes.

The vintage store is believed to have ties to music and fashion with Ben Simmons, A$AP Rocky and The Kid Laroi, all fans.

While in Sydney, Billie also filmed a mystery project with New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe in Alexandria hours before taking the stage.