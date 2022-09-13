Billie Eilish is joined by a huge entourage as she films a secret project with Kiwi DJ Zane Lowe

<!–

Billie Eilish filmed a mystery project with Kiwi DJ Zane Lowe in Alexandria on Monday, just hours before her Sydney gigs.

The American star, 20, was surrounded by an entourage, including a makeup artist who touched up her flawless face.

Keeping her look understated, Billie wore a textured green sweater and her favorite ripped baggy jeans.

The Bad Guy singer completed her look with a pair of Converse sneakers and a small pouch that she wore crossbody.

The star sipped a bottle of water as she spoke to a handful of crew members, who laughed at her jokes.

She was then seen walking towards a black van with DJ Zane Lowe, who also hosts the Zane Lowe Show.

Billie kicks off the Australian leg of her tour on Tuesday evening, playing three shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

She will then play three shows in Brisbane from Saturday before heading to Melbourne where she will perform four shows.

Billie then flies to Perth where she will play two shows before wrapping up her Happier Than Ever world tour.

The winner of the Grammy Award was last in Australia in 2019.

She previously told Stellar magazine that she is “not built” for fame.

“I’m pretty good at dealing with fame,” Billie said. “Of course I’m not built for it – nobody is. But I feel like I have to do things like this (sic).’

She is often praised by fans for speaking openly about her mental health issues and she was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at age 11.

“I’ve had Tourette’s since I was 11, but it wasn’t something I wanted to be defined by,” she said.

“I know how people work: if I made it very famous, it would be ‘Billie Eilish, the artist with Tourette’.

‘One thing that has been good’ [is] some of my fans said they had tics too. That was cool. I felt a little more connected.’

