Billie Eilish goes on a spending spree at vintage designer stores in Sydney’s Newtown

Billie Eilish went wild in Newtown prior to her stadium concerts, reports Emerald city this week.

The American star, 20, was spotted at Storeroom Vintage in Newtown picking up some high-end items.

The Bad Guy singer reportedly left with boxes of clothing items, including a… Louis Vuitton handbag and Fendi wallet.

American singer Billie Eilish, 20, (pictured) went wild in Sydney’s Newtown this week at a chic vintage store favored by celebrities. (Billie is pictured in the store surrounded by clothes)

The star also bought a maxi skirt reworked from pants and an oversized Carhartt jacket.

During her shopping spree, the star had to circle the block a number of times because of the paparazzi, the publication claims.

She was joined by her mother, Maggie Baird, and support act Dora Jar.

Billie also documented her shopping expedition on Instagram, uploading a gallery of photos showing her sitting on the floor in piles of clothes.

The vintage store is believed to have ties to music and fashion with Ben Simmons, A$AP Rocky and The Kid Laroi, all fans.

While in Sydney, Billie also filmed a mystery project with New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe in Alexandria hours before taking the stage.

Billie played three shows at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The Grammy Award winner was last in Australia in 2019.

Billie played three shows at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

She previously told Stellar magazine that she was “not built” for fame.

“I’m pretty good at dealing with fame,” Billie said. “Of course I’m not built for it – nobody is. But I feel like I have to do things like this.’

She is often praised by fans for speaking openly about her mental health issues and she was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at age 11.

“I’ve had Tourette’s since I was 11, but it wasn’t something I wanted to be defined by,” she said.

“I know how people work: if I made it very famous, it would be ‘Billie Eilish, the artist with Tourette’.

‘One thing that has been good’ [is] some of my fans said they had tics too. That was cool. I felt a little more connected.’