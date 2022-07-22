Billie Eilish cheers Los Angeles Dodgers to victory

Music came to the background on Thursday as Billie Eilish entered the stands for a baseball game in Los Angeles.

The American singer cheered the local Los Angeles Dodgers squad to a narrow win when she faced California rivals San Francisco Giants at the 56,000-capacity Dodger Stadium.

Billie, 20, wore a Dodgers shirt and was joined by brother Finneas and a small group of friends as they watched the home side come from behind to win the game 9-6.

Famous for her moody, moody music and sombre lyrics, Billie seemed to be in good spirits as she slid into a tray of food as she urged them on to victory.

She added to her casual look with a loose-fitting black t-shirt, white baseball cap and heavily tinted sunglasses that provided shade on another sunny Southern California day.

Billie became the youngest solo headliner ever at Glastonbury when the festival returned in June for the first time in three years.

She delivered a great medley of hits with brother Finneas, but admitted it was a “dark day for women” after the US Supreme Court decision to overthrow Roe V Wade.

The singer, who first made her festival debut at The Other Stage at Worthy Farm in 2019, told the audience she “couldn’t think about” the ruling that ended the constitutional right to abortion in the US. that is, individual states. could decide whether abortion could be made illegal.

During her concert, Billie told the audience, “Today is a very, very dark day for women in the US. I’m just saying because I can’t think about it anymore.’

She dedicated her song Your Power, which was about older men abusing their position, to everyone involved.

The Supreme Court ended the constitutional protections for abortion that have been in effect for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling and return the power to individual states to decide whether the proceedings are already underway. then not allowed.

The judges ruled that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision permitting abortions performed before a fetus would be viable outside the womb — between 24 and 28 weeks gestation — was wrongly made because the U.S. Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion rights.

The ruling means individual states now have the power to decide whether to ban abortion. The Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group, has said 26 states will now “certainly or probably” ban abortion.

The decision means that women with unwanted pregnancies in much of America will now face the choice of traveling to another state where the procedure will remain legal and available, buying abortion pills online or undergoing a potentially dangerous illegal abortion.

An estimated 200,000 music fans flocked to Worthy Farm, in eastern Somerset, for the 37th edition of Glastonbury, which is also the world’s largest open-air festival.