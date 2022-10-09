Billie Eilish attends the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in LA

<!–

Billie Eilish led the stars at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old performer cut a seriously stylish figure at the event, accompanied by her mother, Maggie Baird.

Numerous other entertainment industry figures attended the star-studded function, including actress Malin Åkerman and Twilight star Nikki Reed.

Eilish posed on the red carpet in a silky olive green combo that consisted of a wide buttoned blouse and oversized trousers.

The Bad Guy songwriter contrasted the dominant tone of her outfit with a set of jet black boots.

The Grammy-winning songwriter added some sparkle to her look with various jewelry.

Her dark black hair was worn in a low ponytail with her bangs left out and held back with black barrettes.

Eilish and Baird made it a point to hold onto their respective awards as they posed for a few photos during the ceremony.

The mother-daughter duo also stayed close as the last of the pair addressed those in attendance.

The Happier Than Ever singer seemed happy to see EMA’s CEO Debbie Levin hugging her during the event.

David Spade kept it relatively casual while wearing a zip-up jacket and jeans during the function.

Wendie Malick opted for a jet black sleeveless shirt tucked into a patterned maxi skirt.

Lance Bass wore an olive green suit and matching pants that contrasted with a black shirt.

Bill Nye donned a black tuxedo paired with a matching bow tie as he posed for a snapshot.

Malin Akerman rocked a classy black dress that contrasted perfectly with her bright blonde hair.

Her husband, Jack Donnelly, opted for a dark gray coat and matching trousers.

Nikki Reed looked stunning in a sheer green dress and a shiny pair of high heels.

Emmanuelle Chriqui showed off her muscular arms while wearing a sleeveless black dress.

Quannah Chasinghorse stood out wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt tucked into a multicolored maxi skirt.

The model rocked countless pieces of jewelry and her voluminous dark brown hair fell like a waterfall on her chest and shoulders.

Lauren Lapkus wore a jet black dress that was paired with a matching set of high-heeled shoes.

Cast member Orange Is The New Black contrasted the dominant tone of her outfit with a pale pink clutch.