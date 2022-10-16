Billie Eilish, 20, sets off rumors with alt rock singer Jesse Rutherford, 31

Pop star Billie Eilish, 20, is now at the center of a whirlwind of rumors that she is dating alt-rock singer Jesse Rutherford, 31.

A fan posted a video to social media this Friday of two people who appeared to be Billie and Jesse holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Adding grist to the mill, Jesse appeared in an Insta Stories photo from a men’s room at Universal Studios posted by Billie’s brother and co-writer Finneas, 25.

Wow: Pop star Billie Eilish, 20, (pictured in June on Glastonbury) is now at the center of a whirlwind of rumors that she is dating Jesse Rutherford, 31 (pictured in 2019 on Outside Lands)

In his own Insta Stories selfie with Finneas, Jesse wore a black leather jacket similar to the one worn in the fan-posted video on social media.

Billie posted her own bathroom selfie from Universal Studios, wearing an outfit that also seems to match the fan video.

They were apparently at the amusement park for Halloween Horror Nights, where the fan claims to have seen them.

The fan uploaded a clip of the two people who looked like they were Billie and Jesse walking through the park together, possibly holding hands.

Schtum: A few years ago on Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, Billie commented that she “definitely” prefers to keep her relationships “private.”

“OMG, I just saw Billie Eilish at Horror Nights,” the fan exclaimed in text above the video, sparking a storm of speculation that Billie and Jesse are an item.

Social media is bubbling with backlash against Billie and Jesse’s 11-year age difference, especially since he may have known her since she was a minor.

On December 18, 2017 a Jesse Rutherford fan account tweeted photos of Billie and Jesse playfully posing together at a costume party.

The tweet, which surfaced via TMZwas originally posted on Billie’s 16th birthday when Jesse was 26 years old.

Billie, who has a reputation for diligently shutting up about her love life, hasn’t publicly expressed the latest suspicions, and neither has Jesse.

A few years ago Billie remarked: Capital breakfast with Roman Kemp that she ‘certainly’ prefers to keep her relationships ‘private’.’

She shared: ‘I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones I’ve had; I regret the small amount I showed the world.’

The No Time To Die singer explained, “I think about the people who have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?'”

Meanwhile, Jesse, who is best known for fronting The Neighborhood, was previously in a relationship with a model named Devon Lee Carson.

They became an item in 2015, but in November last year, reports started circulating that they had pulled down the curtain on their romance.