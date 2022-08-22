Billi Mucklow puts her wedding dresses up for sale two months after marrying Andy Carroll

<!–

Billi Mucklow flaunts her wedding outfits on a beloved fashion site.

The former TOWIE star, 34, married footballer Andy Carroll in a lavish wedding in Hampshire on June 5, but less than three months later, the newlywed has put up several dresses from her big day and hen parties for sale.

The couple’s big day was called into question after photos emerged of the sportsman passing out in bed with two women during his bachelorette party in Dubai, but the couple went ahead and tied the knot days later.

Two months later, the couple is happily married, but Billi is eager to sell some of the memories of her big day.

The mum of three took to her Instagram page on Sunday to tease fans about her sale, writing that she sold “some of my stuff from my bachelorette party/wedding on @prelovedlife.”

She advertised the items with photos of herself wearing it, with a beautiful white lace dress with cut-out panels on sale for £95.

Another item was a larger Marmo Feather dress which Billi says retails for £1290. She had listed the item at £800 and confessed that it was “worn for a few hours at the party of my wedding.”

A bright pink satin mini dress Billi wore to her bachelorette party is another item on sale for £290 after Billi paid £410.

Brand new Jimmy Choo bow sandals were also on sale for £795.

Billi and Andy recently returned from their honeymoon in Mexico.

During their honeymoon, The Sun reported that Andy and Billi appeared “frosty,” along with images obtained through the publication.

One onlooker said, “They didn’t look like the typical couple in love enjoying their honeymoon.”

They continued: “Billi seemed rather subdued, while Andy looked like he was brooding. It was clear there was tension.

“They barely spoke and didn’t hold hands and weren’t nice to each other. Often they both checked their phones,” they explained.

MailOnline at the time reached out to representatives of Andy and Billi for comment.

It came after a tumultuous build-up to their wedding, in which drama erupted when photos emerged of the sportsman passing out in bed with two women during his bachelorette party after a 17-hour drinking session.

The couple tied the knot at the Four Seasons Hotel last week, with Billi wearing a classic white lace wedding gown and train, while the groom opted for a suitably smart black gown, crisp white shirt and tie as they shared a kiss for a gorgeous floral background.

The next day, they even hosted their own Coachella themed party, the day called “Carrollchella.”

