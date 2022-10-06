Billboards in SPACE could beam ads to Earth at a cost of $65M and would require 50 small satellites 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The average person already sees up to 10,000 ads a day — but there’s one place Madison Avenue has yet to conquer: space.

A study by Russian researchers examines the technological and financial investment required to broadcast advertisements to the entire Earth for a few months using a constellation of up to 50 small satellites orbiting the planet.

The researchers calculate that it would cost about $65 million and would require just over four dozen satellites about the size of a full paper shopping bag in what’s known as sun-synchronous orbit — meaning they’d always be in direct sunlight , as they pass around the Earth.

Although the average person sees up to 10,000 advertisements a day, Madison Avenue has yet to conquer outer space

A study by Russian researchers examines the technological and financial investment required to broadcast advertisements to the entire Earth for a few months using a constellation of up to 50 small satellites orbiting the planet. ABOVE: A studio image shows frames of reference for how the satellites would orbit the Earth

In orbit, they would deploy large reflectors that could throw sunlight down towards Earth. The satellites could rearrange themselves into different shapes to form logos or simple graphics.

These forms can evolve over their visible time or even change advertisers between cities.

“A long-term space advertising mission would rely on a complex satellite system that orbits the Earth and demonstrates pixel images to observers on the ground,” examination published in the journal Aerospace states.

“In this case, an advertisement appears as a constellation of bright artificial stars formed into an image that can be observed in the clear night sky for several minutes.

The researchers calculate that it would cost about $65 million and would require just over four dozen satellites about the size of a full paper shopping bag in what is known as sun-synchronous orbit. ABOVE: Maps from the study show how coverage of the space ads could work

Elon Musk’s SpaceX was reportedly in talks last year with a company to use satellites to project ads into space from Earth

‘Developing such missions has become a point of interest for a few space startups because the approach provides global ground coverage and thus allows an advertisement to be shown to regions of high demand multiple times.’

Spatial advertising, which has been the subject of debate and could conjure up visions of a dystopian future among the public, has mostly been studied on the basis of one-off events.

For example, researchers mention logos on a rocket heading for space or branded products for delivering food to the International Space Station.

The study also breaks down that the net revenue from space billboards could reach $111 million. Assuming two dozen ads are shown, that equates to $4.6 million per ad. advertisement. According to ESPN, some advertisers paid $7 million per spot for Super Bowl ads this year.

There have been other attempts at more long-term space-based advertising.

To celebrate the Eiffel Tower’s 100th anniversary in 1989, it was planned to place an array of a hundred solar reflectors in low Earth orbit (LEO) to form a ring of light that would have been visible around the world.

The study states that the bulk of the cost will cover manufacturing the satellites ($48.7 million), testing, support and engineering ($11.5 million), and the actual launch ($4.8 million).

Whether or not space advertising becomes a reality may depend on the whims of companies such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has deployed thousands of satellites to provide internet connectivity to remote areas – including a maritime offering for superyachts, oil rigs and large ships, as well as collaboration with Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Last year, it was reported that Canadian tech startup Geometric Energy Corporation was working with SpaceX to develop a satellite with a large pixelated display that could beam ads into space from Earth (rather than space ads being visible from Earth).