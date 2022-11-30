Bill Spedding wins malicious prosecution case, awarded $1.48 million

The exemplary damages, which constitute $300,000 of the total amount, are intended “to punish the state for prosecuting him where there was no warrant.”

“I am satisfied that there was no reasonable or probable cause for initiating or pursuing criminal charges against Mr. Spedding,” Harrison said.

In a statement out of court, while holding his wife’s hand, Spedding said the malicious allegations “destroyed and publicly portrayed me as a pedophile”.

“My reputation was seriously and permanently damaged. My family life was torn apart,” he said. “No amount of money can restore the life I enjoyed before this terrible nightmare.”

He said he brought the case “to show that police decisions to prosecute should not be taken lightly and, more importantly, should not be made to achieve an ulterior motive”.