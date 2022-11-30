Bill Spedding wins malicious prosecution case, awarded $1.48 million

The exemplary damages, which constitute $300,000 of the total amount, are intended “to punish the state for prosecuting him where there was no warrant.”
“I am satisfied that there was no reasonable or probable cause for initiating or pursuing criminal charges against Mr. Spedding,” Harrison said.
In a statement out of court, while holding his wife’s hand, Spedding said the malicious allegations “destroyed and publicly portrayed me as a pedophile”.
“My reputation was seriously and permanently damaged. My family life was torn apart,” he said. “No amount of money can restore the life I enjoyed before this terrible nightmare.”
He said he brought the case “to show that police decisions to prosecute should not be taken lightly and, more importantly, should not be made to achieve an ulterior motive”.
“I was prosecuted for crimes I did not commit, all in the hope that my prosecution would further the police investigation of me as a suspect in William Tyrrell’s disappearance,” Spedding said.
“This kind of behavior by the prosecuting authorities must be deterred and I hope Judge Harrison’s decision today helps to achieve this goal.
“I hope the mystery surrounding William’s disappearance is solved soon. And I hope that the incorrect focus on me as a suspect has not irreparably damaged the prospect of solving this mystery.”
William, 3, disappeared on September 12, 2014 from a property in Kendall on the NSW Mid North Coast. The police set up Strike Force Rosann to investigate his disappearance.
The role of former lead investigator Gary Jubelin was explored in the case, including a tense conversation he had with Spedding at the police station shortly after his arrest, in which Spedding said Jubelin told him, “Mister nice washing machine man, I’m going to ruin you” .
Harrison examined passages from Jubelin’s book, I catch killerswho described the Spedding investigation and said Jubelin wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t try to take advantage of the “extra pressure” the indictment put on him.
“If he’s hiding something, this might be enough to break him open,” Jubelin wrote.
