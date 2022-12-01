Bill Shorten states that $150,000 workers are struggling to make ends satisfy.

<!–

Public services minister Bill Shorten has claimed that Australians earning as much as $150,000 a year are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living rises.

Mr Shorten said high-income earners who brought home more than $100,000 a year were squeezed by inflation.

His comments came as he defended Anthony Albanese and his government’s push to raise wages through its contentious industrial relations reforms.

“What has motivated this (IR) legislation has been to redress the imbalance in the Australian economy where, in effect, the proportion of national income going to pay-tax payers has fallen,” Mr Shorten told the ABC.

And I have to say, there is an economic benefit to the whole economy. When people have a little more money to spend and when you have less than, you know, $100,000 or $120,000, $150,000 a year, you spend almost everything you get.

“This creates economic activity.”

Critics have said that companies forced to pay higher wages simply pass it on to consumers in the form of higher prices, exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis.

The law passed the Senate on Thursday evening and will go to the House of Representatives on Friday.

The far-reaching bill would include prohibiting employers from talking about their wages and strengthening the powers of the Fair Work Commission to raise women’s wages.

Workers will be able to demand flexible hours and more easily sue former employers to recover lost wages and entitlements.

Ongoing short-term contracts that effectively keep employees on endless probation will be banned, WorkChoices-era “zombie deals” will be terminated, and the red tape removed from the better-off overall test.

But the most controversial piece of legislation that corporate lobby groups vehemently opposed was the resurgence of multi-employer negotiations.

This made it easier to set up agreements that covered more than one company – and, in theory, entire industries – rather than each company having its own.

Unions could involve companies in these agreements if they met certain conditions, and the workers voted in favour.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is also considering whether to change the third phase of the tax cuts, which will benefit workers earning more than $120,000.

Cost-of-living pressures and inflation have been attributed to increasing pressure on high-income earners

Gasoline prices are among the daily necessities that have skyrocketed, causing the bowser more financial pain

The tax cuts, approved by the former government, are due in July 2024 and completely abolish the 37 percent marginal tax bracket and lower the rate from 32.5 percent to 30 percent.

Essentially, anyone making between $45,000 and $200,000 pays the same 30 percent tax rate, which ultimately benefits workers who make more than $120,000 a year.

Mr Albanese went into the 2022 election promising no changes to what Scott Morrison had legislated, despite it being unpopular with some members of the caucus.

Dr. Chalmers has indicated he could amend the package as Australia struggles to fight inflation.