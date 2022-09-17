Bill Maher warns woke schools’ critical race theory lessons are driving liberal voters to Trump

<!–

Bill Maher has issued a clear warning against racial theory lessons in waking schools as teachers urge students to keep sex lessons secret from their parents.

The Real Time host, 66, claims liberal voters are being driven into the arm of former President Donald Trump because of “progressive” education.

During a discussion with Trace Adkins, Julia Ioffe and John Meacham, Maher stated that his two biggest problems when it comes to voting are democracy and the environment.

But he admitted they have no children, and are friends who “don’t like it when they come home and say they divided the class today into oppressors and oppressed.”

Maher continued: “And if I change my sex, I don’t have to tell my parents. There’s something like this going on that makes people go, you know, I agree that Donald Trump is a creep.

“He’s wrong about everything that could be put in one man, but I’ve got these other considerations, that’s all.

“That’s why, you know, you seem to have such contempt for half the country. I don’t think that’s going to get us where we need to go.

He added that those who voted for Trump in the last election have been told that the “biggest mistake liberals make is thinking I like him.”

“I think we have crossed this line and now the question is how can we go back. How can we walk back from I hate you so much I can’t live with you’.

Maher explained that he would never vote for Trump, but he “understands” why people would vote for him because things are going on in the country.

He went on to say it depends on what the voter’s “priorities” are, and people with children often have different views.

Maher also called out the Portland school system, where they plan to learn that the concept of gender was brought here by white settlers, saying, “Even Star Trek wouldn’t try that story.”

It comes after outraged parents gathered on Tuesday for a Loudoun County school board meeting to demand “an end to the racist and divisive ideologies being infused into government schools.”

The area has become the nerve center for parental activism, with debates about critical race theory ideologies spilling over to the rest of the United States.

More than 184,000 outraged parents and “concerned citizens” weighed in on the Department of Education’s commentary period for a proposed rule change that would redefine sex in Title IX in a way that allows transgender girls to compete in women’s sports and use women’s locker rooms in schools

Parents have also lashed out at President Joe Biden’s proposal to redefine sex, allowing transgender students to compete in female sports and use women’s locker rooms in schools.

A slew of parents and “concerned citizens” flocked to comment on the proposed rule change, claiming it invalidates the entire purpose of Title IX protection for women in sports and academics.

GOP Representative Jim Jordan asked on Twitter Monday whether the Biden administration is “deliberately trying to kill women’s sport.”

The rule would require all public schools to allow transgender students to participate in the sport for the gender they identify with, and use the associated locker rooms and bathrooms.

This would apply to elementary schools, high schools, postsecondary institutions, and anyone else receiving federal funding from the DOE.