Bill Maher takes jabs at Queen’s death and says ‘the cause of death was Meghan Markle’s podcast’  

Real Time host Bill Maher took a jab at Meghan Markle when he joked that her Archetypes podcast was the cause of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Dedicating his opening monologue to the Queen on Friday night, Maher immediately jumped at the brim with ridicule.

“You all know the big story. Sad day for inbreeding,” Maher said, bowing his head sarcastically.

‘Queen Elizabeth died aged 96, they say the cause of death was Meghan Markle’s podcast,’ he added, taking a jab at Archetypes of the Duchess of Sussex, which fell from Spotify’s No. 1 spot this week after allegations that his position had been blown up.

Maher added that while his British friends and guests condemned jokes about the Queen, he predicted her death would mean the end of the UK’s reverence for the royal family.

Despite his opening jokes about the queen, Maher insisted that he liked and respected the monarch, and then turned to America’s top leaders.

The White House said it had not known for a long time whether Biden would attend the funeral. Finally said a few hours ago that he is. I had no doubts,’ Maher said. ‘Biden? Funeral? It’s like the dog hears your keys.’

Biden expressed his condolences to the people of England and said, ‘If there’s anything we can do, we’re here to be your friend.’ And Trump also sent condolences and said he could bury her in his golf course if they wanted to.”

The late night host also joked that Elton John would be writing a new song for the Queen called “Mustard in the Fridge,” a parody of “Candle in the Wind,” originally written about Marily Monroe and adapted as a tribute to Princess Diana.

“Well, he notes Diana was 36 and the Queen nearly 100, mustard in the fridge. I think you’ve lived your life like mustard in the fridge,’ Maher said with a laugh.

At the end of the monologue, Maher said that, like others, he also tried to express his condolences to the royal family.

“We’re all upset. I called Buckingham Palace to say my condolences, they said, ‘New Queen, who dis?’

Maher said the vast majority of the British people have condemned his jokes about the Queen’s death. Pictured: Customers of the Old Coffee House Pub in Ruislip turn to watch Charles’ speech on television after the Queen’s death.

Even former Sex Pistol singer John Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten, expressed his condolences on Queen Elizabeth’s death

Later in the show, Maher returned to the subject, telling guests Matt Welch, editor of Reason Magazine, and NYU professor Scott Galloway that American jokes about the Queen are greatly condemned by the British.

Maher said, ‘I made a lot of jokes about the Queen… It’s not funny to British people. It’s like, “No, don’t call her the old bag.” Anyway, “No!.”

“They really have, even those who came to America, Brits, they have something.

Welch agreed with Maher, noting that even former Sex Pistol singer John Lydon, known as Johnny Rotten who sang the punk band’s anti-monarchist hit “God Save the Queen,” tweeted his condolences for the loss.

“That’s what I say, it’s in their blood,” Maher responded.

“My question is, is it just for this lady,” he asked.

“I think it died with her. I think that reverence, I think she was the last.

“And now, the monarchy, I’m not going to say it’s going away, but I think, ‘No, don’t say anything about her,’ I think that will go,” Maher added.