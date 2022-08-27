Bill Maher slams Democrats for supporting ‘conspiracy’ by Facebook to suppress Hunter Biden’s laptop

Liberal talk show host Bill Maher said there was a ‘conspiracy to get rid of’ ex-President Donald Trump that involved suppressing the New York Post’s infamous Hunter Biden laptop story.

Maher made his comments during Friday’s edition of his hit HBO show Real Time.

In October 2020, the New York Post published a highly scrutinized article alleging that Hunter’s laptop had been recovered by the FBI.

The contents of the computer allegedly contained information showing that President Joe Biden’s son was attempting to sell the influence of his father.

Maher continued: ‘[M]y friend Sam Harris was on a podcast…they were talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was a story and now all the mainstream press has finally admitted it was a real story, it was a real laptop — now look, let’s not pussyfoot around this, he was selling the influence of his father, Joe Biden.’

He went on: ‘I mean, most political sons do. … Hunter Biden’s laptop was buried by the press, even the head of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, said that was a mistake. They buried the story because they remembered what happened with James Comey and the letter eleven days before the 2016 election.’

‘Sam Harris says it was appropriate for Twitter and the heads of big tech and the heads of journalistic organizations to feel that they were in the presence of something that is a once-in-a-lifetime moral emergency, meaning Trump,’ the former Politically Incorrect host said.

‘So, he’s saying it’s okay to have a conspiracy to get rid of somebody as bad as Trump,’ Maher added.

The comedian concluded: ‘He’s saying that’s what they did, and that is what they did. They buried the Hunter Biden story before the election because they were like, we can’t risk having the election thrown to Trump, we’ll tell them after the election.’

On Friday’s Real Time episode, Maher questioned whether it was okay for Democrats and the media to cover-up the Hunter Biden story in order to get rid of Trump

Movie director Rob Reiner asserted that he wasn’t convinced that there was a conspiracy involved

Joining Reiner as a guest was Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar who said that she was going to let the DOJ to their job with regard the Mar-a-Lago raid

Joining Maher on Friday’s show were liberal Hollywood movie directors Rob Reiner and Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar. Another director, John Waters, joined the show via Zoom from San Francisco.

The trio discussed issues such as January 6th, abortion rights, President Joe Biden, and this week’s spending bill.

At one point, Maher asked Reiner: ‘It’s a little bit of a thorny question because once you go down this road- this is sort of where we are in this country, the other side is so evil, anything is justified in preventing them from taking office. Is it?’

Reiner, the director of classics such as The Shawshank Redemption and Stand by Me, tried to turn the conversation back to the January 6th Capitol riot saying: ‘You know what’s not justified? Using armed violence to try to kill people in the Capitol. That’s not justified.’

Hunter’s laptop included a slew of compromising and X-rated content – including nude, pornographic and drug-related images and videos of the president’s adult son

Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop has laid bare his secret porn addiction as well as his penchant for making his own amateur sex videos

Maher wouldn’t let it go saying: ‘Answer the question! The question is- was it appropriate to bury the Hunter Biden-.’ Reiner cut him off asking: ‘You’re talking about the press doing that?’

The director and sometimes actor responded: ‘You know for a fact that’s what they did? I don’t know.’

Maher retorted: ‘That’s because you only watch MSNBC.’

When Reiner stated that he believed that Donald Trump would be indicted over the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, Maher pounced saying: ‘You know how often I’ve heard that on MSNBC? We’ve got him now!’

That led to Klobuchar becoming involved in the conversation saying: ‘I don’t know that they all said this. You have to make sure you are treating people fairly.’

The Minnesota senator asserted that she wanted to allow the Department of Justice to do its job.

The huge cache of files, emails and photos was seen by many as a smoking gun that could have turned the tide in the election, but social media bosses at Facebook and Twitter minimized the story for unfounded fears it could be Russian misinformation.

Oddly, an issue that was not raised by Maher was Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance on Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. The tech billionaire openly discussed the Hunter Biden laptop story on that show.

Zuckerberg explained how although the platform did not completely block the story like Twitter, it was still pushed down users’ newsfeeds for as long as a week until more information came down that would indicate whether the story was true or not.

He said the platform decided to limit sharing of the story but not ban it entirely.

The FBI told Meta employees to be wary of Russian propaganda ahead of the November 2020 election.

That was around the same time the sordid contents of Hunter Biden’s computer were first reported by the New York Post – and censored by Twitter.

At the time, more than 50 former senior intelligence officials signed a letter claiming the laptop story ‘had all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.’

Zuckerberg said: ‘So we took a different path than Twitter. Basically, the background here is the FBI, I think basically came to us — some folks on our team and was like, “Hey, um, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert.”‘

He went on: ‘There was the — we thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump of — that’s similar to that. So just be vigilant.’

In the wake of Zuckerberg’s claims, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said: ‘The FBI colluded with Big Tech to silence news stories weeks before the 2020 election in an attempt to control your access to information.

‘Democrats in Congress have been intentionally ignoring the facts. When Republicans are back in charge, we will hold all of them accountable.’

While Texas Senator Ted Cruz said that the cover-up was ‘complete corruption, plain and simple.’

Senator Klobuchar came more into the conversation when the subject switched to abortion rights

Senator Klobuchar came more into the conversation when the subject switched to abortion rights.

Maher slammed pro-abortion activists for their view that anti-abortion supporters ‘hate women.’

Maher explained to the senator: ‘The Supreme Court did you, politically, a big favor.’

He went on: ‘Because for a while, people were, ‘I don’t know, this really gonna get people out to the polls?’ We have enough evidence now with these special elections and the polling, we see. And you know, who really is up in arms about this that we didn’t think was going to be? Dads.’

Klobuchar replied: ‘The women of America and the men who stand with them don’t believe that politicians should be telling them what to do with their bodies.’

Again, Maher pounced saying: ‘I’m certainly pro-choice… What I’m saying is you shouldn’t say to the other side, ‘You people hate women.’ They don’t hate women. They just think it’s murder.’

He added: ‘And if you think it’s murder, then you can’t go, ‘Well except for people with a vagina. They can commit murder.’ I don’t think it’s murder, but they legitimately do. And it insults them.’

Klobuchar rebutted: ‘There are pro-life people that have the view- that’s fine. They just don’t think that they should put their views on someone else.’

Maher said: ‘But you wouldn’t say that about a murderer. And that’s what their point is. But it’s not because they had women.’

Reiner then rejoined the conversation saying that anti-abortion supporters are merely promoting a ‘Christian nationalist agenda.’

Maher defended anti-abortion people saying: Not everyone who is pro-life is a Christian nationalist.’

Later on the Real Time episode, director John Waters promoted his book Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance

Later on the Real Time episode, director John Waters promoted his book Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance. While discussing his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Waters joked that a friend of his sent a congratulatory note that read: ‘Closer to the gutter than ever.’

He added: ‘I make fun of myself and the rule that I live in. I make fun of political correctness.’

Speaking about his friend Johnny Depp’s tumultuous relationship with Amber Heard, Waters refused to go into detail other than saying: ‘I wish they would get back together and make everybody crazy.’

In his round-up New Rules segment, Maher brought up the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie in Western New York last week. The comedian held up the mother of Rushdie’s attacker, Silvana Fardos, as a hero for a her response to the incident.

Fardos told DailyMail.com: ‘I just cannot believe he was capable of doing something like this. He was very quiet, everyone loved him. As I said to the FBI I’m not going to bother talking to him again. He’s responsible for his actions.’

She went on: ‘I have another two minors that I need to take care of. They are upset, they’re shocked. All we can do is try to move on from this, without him.’