Bill Maher says Republicans would ‘secretly love’ to see Trump in jail over January 6

Real Time host Bill Maher said Republicans would “secretly love” to see Trump locked up on Jan. 6, just as Arab countries “would love it if Israel bombed Iraq.”

Maher, 66, returned to his show Friday night after a month-long hiatus and was joined by Politico’s White House editor Sam Stein and Colombia associate professor John McWhorter.

The Liberal jumped into the roundtable by calling former President Donald Trump the “cloud that hangs over this country,” but admitted the Jan. 6 committee hearings were “pretty impressive.”

The other side is going to say, ‘It’s all politics’ [but] it can’t possibly be all political because all the people who are witnesses and prosecuting are Republicans!’ he exclaimed during Friday’s show.

He went on to say US Attorney General Merrick Garland must make a “big decision” about whether or not to bring the hearings to trial and possibly convict Trump for his influence on the riots.

Maher revealed that he “thinks they should” go to court, claiming Trump has already shown there would be “next attempts” because he “has already tried.”

‘If you bring this [to court], you have to win the case. He’s in jail,” Maher assumes. My theory, Republicans would secretly love it, I think they would fucking love it. [The same] like Arab countries would love it if Israel bombed Iraq or Iran.’

Stein agreed that many Republicans “can’t stand the guy privately.”

“I don’t know if they want him chained, but they wouldn’t be completely disappointed,” he told Maher.

Maher joked that imprisoning Trump would be no different than “when he wasn’t on Twitter.”

Stein joked that the former president had Truth Social – his own social media platform – and that he would “let someone send his truths for him.”

McWhorter said it didn’t matter if Trump ended up behind bars, because he “would still have the same number of fans.”

“It wouldn’t affect who would vote for him because this belief in him has become a kind of religion, it would really affect the way people thought about him and whether people would vote for him like this exactly.” would come true if you were. hoping,” he said to the host.

McWhorter when he said January 6 took place because it was “just the megalomaniac ideas of Trump personally and cowardly people following him.”

‘[It was like] deal with that baby and try to base your career on that and we see all those memoirs come out where people try to explain why they did it.”

Maher called it a “smoking gun” and wondered what the far-right thought would happen if “they have him on tape saying you can find 11,000 votes for me.”

“They will cry their MAGA tears when their boy is in jail,” he joked.

Also on Friday night, disgraced CNN host Chris Cuomo joined Maher to promote his new NewsNation show, but he was offended over his sexual bully brother Andrew.

“Did you ever think his downfall would be women?” asked Maher. “I never imagined that man… I mean, the Kennedys, okay, sure. Bill Clinton, come on. Even Hillary once said he’s a difficult dog to keep on the porch. I never thought that would be Andrew Cuomo’s downfall, women.”

Cuomo said to him, “Yeah, neither do I. You don’t foresee things like this. You have to deal with life on the terms of life. He’s no different than anyone else.’

Earlier in the chat, Maher asked for an update on the former governor, who resigned from office in August 2021.

Maher asked, ‘How is your brother? I’ve never seen such a steep fall. He was about to become the next candidate for Democratic President of the United States. He was on TV every day and then he had this giant fall’

Cuomo replied, “I should say okay, he’s great…but we’d call that bulls**t. This has been difficult.’

Finally, the ex-CNN talking head said, “I’m proud of how he handled himself. His job is to tell his own story and find out what he wants in the future, but he’s been through a lot and he’s doing well.’