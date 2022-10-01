Bill Maher says KAMALA not Biden should be ditched to save Democrats in 2024

Real Time host Bill Maher said Democrats needed to remove Kamala Harris, not Joe Biden, to save their chances in the 2024 election.

In the final episode on Friday night, Maher said Democrats need not fear criticism that Biden is “too old” to lead, saying the president has always been a “mistake machine.”

Instead, Maher said the key to winning would be leaving Harris as vice president, especially after her latest mistake in calling North Korea an “ally.”

“What I could see is replacing the vice president because she, yeah, she’s not very popular anywhere.”

Maher, however, joked that because the party has gotten so aroused, it would be difficult to replace a woman of color on the ticket.

“Here’s the problem with the Democratic party, they’re so boxed in by identity politics that you can’t conceive of a Democratic ticket that doesn’t have a woman, a person of color.

‘And pretty soon you’re going to line up behind that gay Latino, and you’re going to have to have, you know, a deaf Eskimo.’

Real Time host Bill Maher said Democrats needed to remove Kamala Harris, not Joe Biden, if they were to run successfully in 2024.

Maher said Biden is already known as a “blunder machine,” but said Harris was just a “bad politician” and has come under intense scrutiny since taking office.

Maher’s guest, Atlantic staff writer Caitlin Flanagan, agreed that the optics around Harris were poor from the start and called the vice president.

The former California attorney general saw her own presidential aspirations dashed after a series of debates in which opponents pointed to her office’s incarceration rates on marijuana possession charges.

“Also, for some reason, an unpleasant person, he also has, I think, a lot of baggage that wouldn’t work well under a lot of scrutiny,” Flanagan said.

While Flanagan called Harris a “heat-seeking missile” for bad publicity, Maher simply called the vice president “a bad politician.”

“I think he’s a very bright person, but I don’t know,” he said. “I can see them doing that because a lot of the problem with ‘Biden being old’ is: Oh, if he dies, then you’re going to get this person.”

CNN contributor Van Jones agreed that Biden remains a fairly popular candidate who would be Democrats’ best chance against a Donald Trump campaign, adding that Harris “would have no weight on the ticket.”

Maher said that while Biden has long been known to suffer from mistakes throughout his political career, Harris doesn’t have that reputation, so his mistakes cause bigger problems for the party.

During remarks at the end of her visit to the DMZ, Harris touted the US’s alliance with “Republican North Korea,” an embarrassing blunder after President Joe Biden asked the crowd to identify a Congresswoman who died the day before.

The stenographer’s transcript for the vice president showed the word “North” crossed out in her remarks even though Harris did not correct her mistake in real time during the speech. This is common practice for White House court reporters when checking transcripts.

One of Harris’s recent blunders that Maher took issue with was during his speech at South Korea’s demilitarized zone, where he wrongly promoted a US alliance with “North Korea.”

“The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea,” Harris said during a speech at the DMZ on Thursday, intending to refer to the Republic of Korea, the official name for North Korea. South.

“It’s a strong and lasting alliance,” he continued, not seeming to recognize his mistake.

His comments professing US support for South Korea’s defense came as North Korea launched another missile Thursday ahead of the vice president’s trip to Asia.

A communications adviser to Texas Senator Ted Cruz called Harris an “outright asshole” for his comments.

That same day, Harris was further examined for clumsy behavior in the DMZ.

Video of Harris’s trip shows the vice president, accompanied by US soldiers, marveling as she surveys North Korea.

“There’s something special about seeing it…with your own eyes,” says Harris. And he is so close.

Then the soldier corrects her saying: ‘It’s 50 meters away, ma’am.’

‘Oh right,’ she answered.

Kamala Harris in the demilitarization zone that separates the two Koreas (Leah Millis/AP)

Suddenly, the Vice President starts talking to the American and South Korean soldiers in the DMZ about NASA’s Webb Telescope, which has been taking pictures of distant galaxies.

“Have you seen the pictures from the Webb telescope?” Harris says to the officers, who seem confused about the unrelated subject.

“It’s the most humiliating thing,” adds Harris as the service members politely nod. You have to see it.

After the Asia trip, the vice president came under fire from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ director of rapid response, Christina Pushaw, after Harris made comments about the release of federal relief funds after Hurricane Ian.

Speaking at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum on Friday, Harris said it was people of color and low-income communities who were “hardest hit by these extreme changes.” [weather] conditions.’

The devastation inflicted on Florida became apparent a day after Ian hit as a monster Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the US.

It flooded homes on both coasts of the state, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and left 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses without power, nearly a quarter of utility customers. public.

Harris, 57, was discussing climate change with actress Priyanka Chopra in Washington, DC when she made her comments.

Harris, 57, was discussing climate change with actress Priyanka Chopra when she made her controversial comments.

Harris said of the relief: “We have to approach this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also have to fight for equity.”

The vice president continued: ‘I know that we are all thinking of the families of Florida and Puerto Rico with [Hurricane] Fiona and what we need to do to help them in terms of immediate response and help.

She continued: ‘We have to approach this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also have to fight for equity.’

Harris added, “Understanding that not everyone starts out in the same place, and if we want people to be in an equal place, sometimes we have to take those disparities into account.”

Just hours later, Pushaw criticized Harris for her comments. She tweeted: ‘This is fake. @VP’s rhetoric is causing undue panic and needs to be cleared up. Individual assistance from FEMA is now available to all Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background.’

Pushaw continued to encourage his supporters who need assistance after the hurricane to call 1-800-621-3362 or log on to Disasterassistance.gov.

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk weighed in on Harris’ comments

Pushaw, who previously worked as DeSantis’ press secretary, followed up on her original message by saying: ‘The @VP needs to correct what she said as well. A true journalist would simply ask her to clarify what she meant by those comments and why she misrepresented the relief effort.’

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, joined in calling out Harris.

He commented on the tweet by Ryan Fournier, the founder of Students for Trump, about Harris. Musk said aid should be given “according to greatest need, not according to race or anything else.”

Fournier had tweeted: ‘You can’t make this up. Kamala Harris said the administration will award hurricane resources “based on equity” by directing funds to “communities of color.” I guess everyone else is screwed.