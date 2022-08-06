Bill Maher says ‘fat acceptance’ is now a NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE

Talk show host Bill Maher has ranted against the fat acceptance movement — which he says has become a national security problem as obesity rates reduce military recruiting.

“It’s literally a national security issue now,” Maher said Friday night in the closing monologue of his show Real Time with Bill Maher. ‘Military recruitment has fallen the most since the end of conscription, because especially 17- to 24-year-olds are too fat to fight.’

He quoted a 2019 New York Times article showing that about a third of potential recruits are overweight to enlist in the US military.

The article also noted that obesity rates in the Army, Air Force and Marine Corps have doubled in less than a decade, while obesity rates in the Navy have increased sixfold since 2011.

Those numbers could negatively impact “physical performance and military readiness,” the authors of the Department of Defense’s Medical Surveillance Monthly Report wrote at the time.

“At some point, acceptance becomes possible,” Maher said of what he describes as the “Orwellian” fat acceptance movement.

“And if you somehow participate in this joyous celebration of gluttony that’s happening right now, you’ve got blood on your hands, period.”

“You can pretend you’re fighting a great social justice struggle for a beleaguered minority, but what you’re really doing is helping addicts — which I thought we thought was bad.”

Maher began his closing monologue on Friday by saying, “Everyone should be able to let themselves go a few times a year—like now, the dog days of summer. School is out, shut out.

“And the holidays, that’s the other ‘Okay, let me go’ time of year, and who can blame us — it’s the end of the year, structured around holidays.”

But, he said, “There’s a disturbing trend going on in America today: rewriting science to fit ideology or just to fit what you want reality to be.

“We’ve gone from big acceptance to big acceptance to big celebration,” Maher continued. ‘This is new – to let yourself go as a point of pride.

“Now the term body positivity is used to mean, ‘I am perfect the way I am because I am myself,'” he said, adding: “It’s Orwellian how often positivity is used to describe what isn’t healthy.”

Maher went on to explain that the idea of ​​’being healthy at any weight is an undisputed lie that people tell themselves’ [so] they can continue to eat whatever they want.

“Obesity is terrible for the immune system,” he said, noting that it can lead to an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer and stroke.

And during the coronavirus pandemic, many studies found that those at greatest risk of dying from the new virus were those who were obese.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, all states and territories that reported more than 20 percent of adults were obese

According to a study by Johns Hopkins University, the country’s obesity rate has increased over the past four decades

But the obesity rate has only increased over the years.

According to a December study by Johns Hopkins University, the country’s average Body Mass Index, a measure of body fat based on height, weight and age, has risen 4.6 points over the past four decades.

As a result, the Washington Post reports, the number of overweight people between the ages of 18 and 25 has risen from about 18 percent in the late 1970s to nearly 24 percent in 2018.

The biggest spike in weight measurements, however, was the prevalence of obesity — defined as a Body Mass Index of 30 or higher — which increased from about 6 percent to nearly 33 percent over that period.

And at the same time, the percentage of adults with a BMI indicating a normal weight dropped from about 69 percent to 38 percent.

Now the Disease Control Centers says, the U.S. obesity rate was 41.9 percent from 2017 to March 2020, and by 2020, all states and territories reported that more than 20 percent of adults were obese.

The estimated annual medical costs of obesity were nearly $173 billion in 2019, the CDC reports, and medical costs for obese adults averaged $1,861 higher than medical costs for those of a healthy weight.

“Somewhere 50 years ago, this country looked very different,” Maher said in his closing monologue. ‘Don’t you think it was a struggle for them? Do you think cake wasn’t good in 1969?’

“And that’s the saddest part, because we can do this, I guess, but by lying about it and making excuses, it’s psychologically telling ourselves that letting ourselves go is the best thing we can do.”

“And I have to believe that as Americans we can still do better than that.”