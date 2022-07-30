Bill Maher likens disgraced ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo to famed womanizers JFK and Bill Clinton

Bill Maher compared disgraced ex-Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, to womanizers Bill Clinton and JFK in an interview with Chris, the former lawmaker’s brother.

Chris Cuomo appeared on Real Time Friday with Bill Maher to promote his new NewsNation show, but was also annoyed with his sibling.

“Did you ever think his downfall would be women?” asked Maher. “I never imagined that man… I mean, the Kennedys, okay, sure. Bill Clinton, come on. Even Hillary once said he’s a difficult dog to keep on the porch. I never thought that would be Andrew Cuomo’s downfall, women.”

Cuomo said to him, “Yeah, neither do I. You don’t foresee things like this. You have to deal with life on the terms of life. He’s no different than anyone else.’

Earlier in the chat, Maher had asked for an update on the former governor, who stepped down from office in August 2021.

Maher asked, ‘How is your brother? I’ve never seen such a steep fall. He was about to become the next candidate for Democratic President of the United States. He was on TV every day and then he had this giant fall’

Cuomo replied, “I should say okay, he’s great…but we’d call that bulls**t. This has been difficult.’

Finally, the ex-CNN talking head said, “I’m proud of how he handled himself. His job is to tell his own story and find out what he wants in the future, but he’s been through a lot and he’s doing well.’

Aside from the awkward pivot of talking about his brother, things were extremely good between the two hosts and Cuomo seemed happy to discuss his new podcast, “The Chris Cuomo Project.”

Cuomo even thanked Bill for “not only being good on the show, he’s good off the show,” and suggested he’d been a friend after he was fired.

He added that he had no ill will towards CNN and said there were “good people” he regretted not getting a chance to say goodbye to.

CNN fired Cuomo last December after he was caught advising his scandal-ridden brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, over sexual misconduct allegations.

The broadcaster – which reportedly made $6 million a year – did so while at the same time working for a journalist at a network tasked with impartially reporting on the scandal.

He will earn a much smaller salary of $1 million a year on NewsNation, with the fledgling broadcaster likely to be hopeful that Chris will bring many of the two million viewers who used to tune in to his show onto their network.

A prosecutor’s report revealed that his brother had sexually harassed 11 different women, although Andrew Cuomo continues to deny the allegations.

In March, the broadcast journalist, who hosted Cuomo Prime Time from 2017 to December last year, filed a $125 million arbitration claim with CNN for what he believes is his wrongful dismissal.

That lawsuit is believed to be ongoing.