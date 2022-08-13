Bill Maher denounces FBI’s Trump raid, says it ‘saved him politically’

Bill Maher has criticized the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, saying the incident only serves as political fuel to transform Donald Trump into a “president-martyr.”

On Friday’s episode of The Real Time, Maher focused on the divisive raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home this week, where authorities allege the former president held onto a treasure trove of classified documents after leaving office. leave.

Although Maher initially poked fun at the incident, he warned Democrats that the raid has only increased the chances of a successful 2024 Trump presidential campaign.

His fortune was finally falling. The Big Lie finally lost momentum,” Maher said, referring to Trump’s unproven claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

“DeSantis beat him in the polls, you know who hates this more than anyone else? DeSantis,” Maher said of the popular GOP Florida governor. “Like ‘I had this in the bag and now I have to face President Martyr’.”

Real-time host Bill Maher (above) criticized the attack on Mar-a-Lago, saying it could serve as fuel for Trump’s successful 2024 presidential campaign

Donald Trump and his supporters have condemned the raid, calling it a political ‘witch hunt’

Authorities allege that the former president held onto a wealth of classified documents after he left office. Maher said if the raid is found unjust it would turn Trump into ‘President Martyr’ and easily land him the GOP presidential primary

Speaking to Fox Nation host Piers Morgan and New York City journalist Rikki Schlott, Maher claimed the raid seemed necessary, according to US Justice Department claims.

However, Maher and Morgan said the incident is heavily politicized and the FBI needed to prove the Mar-a-Lago robbery was necessary by revealing the scope of what was discovered and what the dangers were for Trump to have those documents.

“Is it going to justify this raid or is this going to be a political nightmare?” Maher asked, adding that he believes Trump may not even have known what was in the documents he had.

Morgan repeated the big question, saying, “If you make such a big blow, do an unprecedented act, you’re going to raid Mar-a-Lago with over 30 FBI agents, you have to deal a big blow in terms of evidence.”

“Ultimately, it’s about what’s in those boxes. If it turns out to be real, if Donald Trump is found to have broken the Espionage Act, then that is a serious crime and he should be held accountable.

“If it turns out not to be there, then I think there are legitimate questions from Trump supporters about the different standards being applied to Donald Trump that have not been applied to Hillary Clinton, to James Comey, to Hunter Biden. and the others.’

Speaking to Fox Nation host Piers Morgan (left) and New York City journalist Rikki Schlott (center), Maher claimed Trump lost favor and money, but now the raid has revived his base in a new wave of support. for the former president

Morgan repeated warnings to the FBI that the raid must be fully justified, suggesting it could be a political ploy by Biden to repeat his victory over Trump

Trump, pictured in New York, said he watched from Trump Tower as the FBI raided multiple rooms in his Mar-a-Lago Florida home.

Morgan also suggested that if Trump gets the GOP nomination to run for president, this would be what Joe Biden wanted.

“If you’re Joe Biden, who would you rather be confronted with – Donald Trump, who has all the baggage, who has the Jan. 6 investigation, ranging from some legal actions, all these things now … or would you rather have a much younger, more dynamic DeSantis, who hasn’t had the baggage?’

While Maher supported the decision of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland and said they must have had a clear reason for going ahead with the raid, he reiterated that the justification must be solid given Trump’s adamant denial of any wrongdoing. .

“And this saves Trump politically, because now, of course, all Republicans, what are they doing,” Maher added, referring to the wave of support Trump has received in condemning the raid.

Many took to social media and agreed with Maher’s take on the raid, saying it only gave Trump more attention.

One Twitter user with the handle John wrote: The Left has done 45 more in the last 8 years, cementing a future career in politics…and it has cost him nothing.”

“Bad press is still press…keep it up!”

Christopher Jon, another Twitter user, echoed Maher’s frustration, writing: “He was done, why the Democrats armed the DOJ to try and put the final nail in the coffin is beyond me, classic stupidity.

“They just reloaded his ammunition and gave him a battle cry, beyond stupid.”

One Twitter user by the name of Mike Rexford put it simply, “Yeah, corrupt FBI is screwing up again with Wray’s Panty Raid.”