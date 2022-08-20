Bill Maher call’s Trump’s political maneuvering impressive, but evil

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Real Time host Bill Maher has begrudgingly praised Donald Trump, saying the former president’s ability to clear the Republican Party of political enemies in the first season was “impressive.”

“Eighty-five percent of people who supported Trump won: 151 out of 178,” the commentator said on Friday’s episode of his HBO show, referring to GOP candidates who endorsed Trump in the primaries.

“Say what you will about Mr. Evil, but boy, what a politician. I mean, that’s impressive — in a bad way, but impressive nonetheless,” Maher added.

“There are 10 members of Congress who voted to impeach him and he has vowed to impeach them – it’s such a Tarantino movie, he’s going to get all 10 of them! He got eight out of ten,” he noted.

Real Time host Bill Maher has begrudgingly praised Donald Trump, saying the former president’s political maneuvering is ‘impressive’

Trump’s hold on the Republican Party was evident during the US primary season

Trump’s hold on the Republican Party was evident during the US primary season, in which the parties select their candidates to run against each other in the November general election.

On Tuesday, his nemesis Rep. Liz Cheney in a crushing GOP primary defeat to a Trump-approved challenger in Wyoming.

Cheney lost to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman by a whopping 37 points, the fourth worst by an incumbent since 1968.

The daughter of a former vice president, Cheney was the most outspoken critic of Trump within the Republican Party, even taking part in the congressional panel that criticized the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s role in fueling the flames investigated.

Trump rejoiced at Cheney’s primary defeat, deriding her as “hypocritical” and “foolish” for suggesting his claims of a rigged election were false.

Trump’s endorsement also helped propel Senate candidates to victory in competitive primary races, including Ohio’s JD Vance, Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Blake Masters in Arizona.

On Tuesday, Trump’s nemesis Rep. Wyoming’s Liz Cheney in a crushing GOP primary defeat to a challenger endorsed by the former president

While Trump’s preferred candidates were largely successful, a few suffered notable defeats.

Former US Senator David Perdue, despite Trump’s approval, did not come close to the incumbent Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp.

Kemp is despised by Trump for confirming President Joe Biden’s election victory in that state, and Trump had tried to dethrone him in the primaries.

Perdue, who echoed Trump’s unsupported claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 Georgia election, admitted Kemp shortly after the polls closed in the May 24 Republican primaries.

In Alaska, moderate Senator Lisa Murkowski was able to hold onto the GOP nomination despite Trump’s meddling in the race on behalf of Kelly Tshibaka.

Georgia’s incumbent Republican governor Brian Kemp, despised by Trump for certifying the state’s 2020 vote for Biden, easily survived a challenge from a Trump-backed opponent

Of the 10 GOP representatives who voted to impeach Trump over the Capitol riot, four refused to seek re-election, while four others were defeated in primaries, including Cheney.

The two who survived to seek reelection in the November general election are Rep. Dan Newhouse from Washington and Rep. Nancy Mace from South Carolina.

On the Senate side, Murkowski is the only GOP senator to vote to convict Trump who has had to endure a reelection race since her vote.

Sens. Richard Burr, North Carolina, and Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania, announced their retirement this year.

The other four senators who voted ‘guilty’ did not get involved in races this year.