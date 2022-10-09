Bill Maher attacks woke ‘a**hole’ former friend who refused to come to dinner

The ‘Real Time’ host said his friend refused to come to his dinner party because he didn’t want to breathe the same air as another guy who voted for Trump

Bill Maher has flogged Americans who refuse to associate with others who hold different beliefs — and labeled an awake friend an “asshole” for refusing an invitation to dinner when he learned a Trump voter would be in attendance.

On Friday’s show, the “Real Time” host said he recently invited the unnamed friend to dinner, but the friend declined to come because he didn’t want to “breathe the same air” as another guest who stared at former President Donald Trump. voted. .

“Okay, there’s a word for these types of people. . . a**holes,’ he said.

Maher didn’t say whether their friendship survived the numbing. The HBO presenter is a Democrat who has donated millions to his party, but who hates waking preaching, and regularly indulges in good-natured sparring with conservatives on his show.

Maher went on to say that extreme political tribalism is one of the biggest problems facing the US right now.

“It’s between the people on both sides who aren’t willing to mingle with Americans outside their political tribe, so they have no idea what they’re like — and the people on both sides who want to,” he said.

After shooting his far-left friend, Maher targeted conservatives with similar views.

He gave the example of Mark Finchem, Arizona’s Republican Secretary of State nominee, a Trump supporter who refuses to associate with anyone who does not support the 45th president.

Maher said Finchem not only believes Trump won the 2020 election, but that he “can’t find anyone who voted for Joe Biden.”

Last month, while discussing the ongoing divide between Republicans and Democrats in the United States, Maher explained that he would never vote for Trump but “understands” why people would vote for him because things are going on in the country.

He also previously grudgingly praised Trump, saying the former president’s ability to clear the Republican Party of political enemies in the first season was “impressive.”

“Eighty-five percent of people who supported Trump won: 151 out of 178,” the commentator said in August, referring to GOP candidates who endorsed Trump in the primaries.

“Say what you will about Mr. Evil, but boy, what a politician. I mean, that’s impressive — in a bad way, but impressive nonetheless,” Maher added.

“There are 10 members of Congress who voted to impeach him and he has vowed to impeach them – it’s such a Tarantino movie he gets all 10 of them! He got eight out of ten,” he noted.