Bill Gates claims ‘magic seeds’ engineered to adapt to climate change will help solve world hunger

Bill Gates has called for more investment in engineered crops that can adapt to climate change and withstand agricultural pests, in an effort to solve world hunger.

In the last year Goalkeeper Report of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates says the global hunger crisis is so immense that food aid cannot fully address the problem.

What he believes is also needed are innovations in agricultural technology that can help turn the crisis around.

In particular, Gates points to a breakthrough he calls “magic seeds” — including corn grown to better withstand hotter, drier climates and rice that needs three weeks less in the field.

These innovations allow agricultural productivity to increase despite the changing climate, he says.

However, he claims that the research and development budget for new innovations such as magic seeds is still far too small compared to spending on food aid.

“It’s good that people want to prevent their fellow human beings from starving when conflicts like Ukraine disrupt food supplies, but we also need to recognize that those crises are symptoms of a deeper problem,” Gates said in the report.

‘Many countries are not yet growing enough and climate change is making agriculture even more difficult. That challenge cannot be solved with donations. It calls for innovation.’

Doris Muia, 45, compares a cob of the recycled maize seed maize with the larger cobs of the hybrid, climate-resilient maize seed crop in Machakos, Kenya on March 2, 2021. Climate change is having a significant impact on small African farmers in the form of erratic rains and droughts.

Bill Gates (pictured) says the global hunger crisis is so immense that food aid cannot fully address the problem

WHAT ARE GMO-PRODUCED CROPS AND HOW DO THEY DIFFER FROM GMO PLANTS? Gene editing promises to produce ‘supercrops’ by altering or cutting out genes that occur naturally in plants. Unlike genetically modified (GM) plants, gene-edited (GE) crops do not contain ‘foreign’ DNA from other species. GE crops are produced using CRISPR, a new tool for making precise edits in DNA. Scientists use a specialized protein to make small changes in the plant’s DNA that can occur naturally or through selective breeding. Genetically modified crops have added foreign genes to their DNA – a process that often cannot occur naturally. The US, Brazil, Canada and Argentina have indicated that they will exempt genetically modified crops that do not contain foreign DNA from GM regulations.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private foundation in the world and is best known for its work on global health, including vaccines.

It started in its current form in 2000, after Gates left his CEO position at Microsoft, the tech giant he co-founded.

The foundation has invested heavily in agricultural technology, including a type of corn seeds that thrive in higher temperatures and drier conditions known as DroughtTEGO.

The seeds were first developed under a program of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation, to which the Gates Foundation has given $131 million since 2008.

Since then, the foundation has spent $1.5 billion on grants targeting agriculture in Africa, according to Candid, a nonprofit that researches philanthropic donations.

Gates points to the potential of predictive modeling – the use of artificial intelligence to process crop genome sequences along with environmental data and evoke a data-based vision of what farms should look like in the future.

‘Using this computer model, researchers can determine the optimal plant variety for a particular location. Or they can do the opposite: determine the optimal place to grow a specific crop,” he explains.

The technology is still in its infancy, but similar predictive models — anticipating where farms might be hit by, say, an invasive species or crop disease — have already yielded tremendous results.

Doris Muia, 45, with maize from her last crop of hybrid climate resilient maize seed in Machakos, Kenya on March 2, 2021.

Corn accounts for about 30 percent of all the calories that people in Sub-Saharan Africa eat. It is an extremely important crop, but also a sensitive one. When the temperature exceeds 30°C (86°F), the growth process begins to abort; pollination and photosynthesis slow. Each additional degree above 30°C per day reduces crop yield by at least 1 percent

The foundation’s spending on agricultural development is why Gates’s vision of how countries should respond to food insecurity has become increasingly important in a year when a record 345 million people around the world are experiencing acute hunger.

The World Food Program said in July that this represents a 25 percent increase from before Russia invaded Ukraine in February and a 150 percent jump from before the pandemic hit in spring 2020.

However, by putting technology at the forefront of tackling the world’s food crisis, Gates is putting himself at odds with critics who say his ideas run counter to global efforts to protect the environment.

They note that such seeds generally require pesticides and fossil fuel-based fertilizers to grow.

Critics also argue that Gates’ approach does not address the urgency of the crisis.

Developing ‘magic seeds’ will take years and will not provide immediate relief to countries that are currently suffering widespread because they depend on food imports or experience historic droughts.

It is a debate that could increase international pressure to meet the shared goals for global prosperity and peace known as the UN Sustainable Development Goals by a 2030 deadline.

The 17 goals include ending poverty and hunger, fighting climate change, accessing clean water, working towards gender equality and reducing economic inequality.