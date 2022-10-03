Bill Gates Admits Telling People Not to Eat Meat Will NOT Solve Climate Change, Despite Past Comments

Bill Gates said climate change will not be solved by telling people to make radical lifestyle changes, such as giving up meat, despite his previous statements that America and other rich countries should switch to “100% synthetic beef.”

“Anyone who tells people to stop eating meat or want a nice house is essentially going to change human desires, I think that’s too hard,” he told Bloomberg’s Zero podcast. “You can make a case for it, but I don’t think it’s realistic that it plays a central role.”

However, the Microsoft co-founder previously said the world’s richest countries should switch to “100% synthetic beef.”

Many environmentalists, including Gates, have long touted that transitioning to more plant-based foods would put a dent in the climate crisis. The truth, however, is different, according to organizations like the Global Food Justice Alliance (GFJA), which say they advocate for "nutrient-rich diets that support a healthy population and ecosystem."

‘You can get used to the difference in taste, and the claim is that they will make it taste even better over time. Ultimately, that green premium is so modest that you can change the people or use regulation to completely change demand,” Gates told MIT Technology Review in February 2021 to promote his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.”

Many environmentalists, including Gates, have long touted that transitioning to more plant-based foods would put a dent in the climate crisis. However, the truth is different, according to organizations like the Global Food Justice Alliance (GFJA), stating that it advocates “nutrient-rich diets that support a healthy population and ecosystem.”

A 2017 analysis posted on GFJA’s website shows that removing all livestock from the US would reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by only 2.6%. A separate review of studies shows that meat substitutes have a higher carbon footprint than beef from beef.

Gates has touted and invested in companies such as Beyond Meat, Hampton Creek Foods and Nature’s Fynd. Beyond Meat, which was endorsed by Kim Kardashian in a widely derided commercial, lost $100 million in revenue this year and saw its stock price plummet 74%.

After a spike in interest, driven by fears of meat processing plants in the first year of the Covid pandemic, several Beyond Meat partnerships with brands like McDonald’s and Taco Bell flopped and the company laid off 40 employees.

In the Bloomberg podcast, Gates discussed his involvement in pushing for the Inflation Reduction Act, which allocated nearly $370 billion to help reduce carbon emissions.

“I’m involving governments and with this latest bill I was personally involved in much of what was written in it and worked with key senators for the past month to get it passed,” he said.

The fifth richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $101 billion, said we are not innovating enough to curb climate change — noting that the world’s richest countries only account for about a third of global emissions .

‘That [remaining] two-thirds of the emissions are quite simple in terms of calories and shelter and transportation and goods used,” explains Gates. “So the excesses of the rich countries… It may feel Calvinistically appropriate, but I’m looking at what the world needs to do to get to zero, and not use the climate as a moral crusade.”

Gates has raised eyebrows at some of his investments in the past, while garnering others accolades.

He funded a start-up called Turntide, which builds energy-efficient electric motors, as well as the lithium start-up Mangrove Lithium.

The philanthropist is also the largest private owner of farmland in America, having… quietly bought at least 242,000 acres of farmland in 18 states – including thousands of acres in Nebraska, Arizona, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

“We’re not even trying to make breakthroughs like coming up with an economical way to make jet fuel, cement or steel,” he said. ‘The existing instruments only apply to areas such as electricity generation and not to most emissions.’

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, transportation and industry together are responsible for 52% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the country, with electricity making up another 25%.