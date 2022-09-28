Bill Foley’s £150m Bournemouth takeover bid is set to be completed in the next SEVEN days

Las Vegas businessman Bill Foley’s £150 million takeover of Bournemouth is nearing completion.

Paperwork related to the sale is now expected to be completed within the next seven days.

Once the contracts are signed, the proposed acquisition will be referred to the Premier League owner and driver test.

Provided that all relevant checks are passed, the buyout should be completed in time to allow the new owners of the Cherries to locate within five weeks.

It is clear that current chief executive Neill Blake, who has played a leading role during the sale process, and technical director Richard Hughes are both expected to remain under the new regime.

It’s clear that Foley was impressed by the duo’s success story at Vitality Stadium.

Sportsmail exclusively revealed on Sept. 16 that the Las Vegas businessman led the group to buy the South Coast club from existing owner Maxim Demin.

Foley is the owner of the NHL team the Las Vegas Golden Knights and chairman of Fidelity National Financial, one of the largest insurance companies in the US, and is said to be worth $1.2 billion.

Foley has ties to Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor, who may be under investigation by the Premier League before ratifying the takeover.

In June, Foley signed a non-binding letter of intent to invest in Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings LLC through Cannae, pledging to provide credit up to a maximum amount of €523 million in connection with the attempted takeover of Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The Premier League has strict rules of ownership, which Foley would have to prove he is not breaking.

If the deal is done, half of the Premier League would have US owners with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester City all having majority or minority US shareholders.