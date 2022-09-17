Bill Foley interested in Bournemouth following City’s multi-club ownership path

The Las Vegas businessman at the center of a £150m Bournemouth takeover bid is interested in a multi-club model acquired by clubs like Manchester City.

National Hockey League franchise owner Bill Foley, is in talks to buy the south coast club from Russian-born owner Maxim Demin, and is also behind a bid to get his hands on French giant Lyon.

The owner of the billionaire Las Vegas Golden Knights is the mainstay of a deal that could secure the French club by the end of the month.

Bill Foley is a Las Vegas businessman at the center of a bid to buy AFC Bournemouth

Foley has provided business partner John Textor with a credit facility worth up to £450 million to complete the deal.

Textor, a Crystal Palace shareholder, is involved in exclusive negotiations with Lyon’s owners. The co-owner of Palace is also the majority shareholder of Botafogo, Brazil.

In a statement earlier this summer, Foley said: “We have spent significant time analyzing professional football in Europe and are pleased to announce that we intend to invest with John Textor.

Foley owns NHL outfit Las Vegas Golden Knights and would be interested in bringing the club into a multi-club ownership model

“John has a unique vision of a multi-club football model and has already amassed some unique assets. John also has a differentiated view of how to monetize these assets to generate strong returns.”

A source close to the talks revealed that if both acquisitions materialize, Foley would be happy to explore the benefits of a partnership between the clubs. Obviously, Foley could also invest in US and South American clubs.

Foley’s multi-club plan echoes Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who is co-controlling owner.

Sources say Russian-born owner Maxim Demin is seriously considering selling

Speaking earlier this week, Boehly confirmed his plan to expand Chelsea’s portfolio of teams to enable a path to senior football for young Chelsea players who are not quite ready for the Blues first team.

He would have had the first talks with high-profile agent Jorge Mendes about the purchase of a Portuguese club.

Manchester City owners City Football Group own 11 clubs worldwide, including New York City, Melbourne City and Lommel SK in Belgium.