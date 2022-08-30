Bill Clinton is left red in the face as he enjoys a cozy chat with sex therapist Dr Ruth Westheimer

Bill Clinton was flushed in the face as he enjoyed a friendly chat with sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer as they watched Serena Williams’ tennis match Monday night.

At one point, you saw 94-year-old Dr. Ruth playfully slaps the former president, 76, on the face.

The former president eagerly leaned forward when famed German-American sex therapist and talk show host Clinton appeared to be offering some advice.

Shortly thereafter, Clinton’s face began to turn red. The pair joined a crowd of celebrities to attend the match, including Mike Tyson, Anna Wintour and Oprah.

Williams dominated her first round match against Danka Kovinic at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Former President Bill Clinton, center, and Ruth Westheimer, right, watch the game between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championship on Monday in New York

President Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth Westheimer sat side by side at the US Open, which caught the attention of tennis commentators

The unusual seat combination caught the attention of ESPN commentators, including John McEnroe and Chrissie Evert.

“Who knows what they’re talking about?” McEnroe laughed.

“They’re really involved in kind of… She’s giving him advice,” added co-host Chris Evert. “She just gave him advice. Yes, ‘you shouldn’t do that’.

“Why is his face getting redder?” McEnroe then joked.

The sighting sparked some comical reactions on social media.

“So he’s with his therapist,” Michael wrote.

‘Bill and Dr. Ruth… didn’t see that coming… or we did,” Alice McGuin asked.

“He said ‘let’s say the cigar wasn’t Cuban,'” another joked, referring to the Monica Lewinsky affair.

“I want to be a fly around their conversation…” Laffy Taffy wrote.

“If this conversation had taken place about 30 years ago…,” added Brian Keith Jackson.

dr. Ruth Westheimer appeared to be in a good mood when she arrived at the US Open on Monday

Aside from Clinton and Dr. Ruth Vera Wang, Mike Tyson, Hugh Jackman and Anna Wintour were all there to watch Serena Williams start her last US Open with an easy win over Danka Kovinic.

Anthony Anderson, Huma Abedin, Spike Lee, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor were also in attendance, as was Mayor Eric Adams.

Having previously announced her intention to “evolve” from tennis (don’t say “retired”) after this year’s US Open), Williams was defeated 6-3 in Queens by her first-round opponent, Kovinic, on Monday. made it 6-3. night.

Williams couldn’t have picked a better location to start her farewell than Flushing, where she won six singles titles and a pair of doubles for New York celebrities, many of whom were seen together Monday night.

Tyson was next to retired tennis legend, Martina Navratilova, and her well-behaved lap dog. Serena’s billionaire husband Alexis Ohanian was pictured next to one of the biggest celebrities of the evening, the couple’s four-year-old daughter, Olympia.

nna Wintour looks on ahead of the match between Serena Williams and Danika Kovinic of Montenegro on Monday in Queens

Actor Hugh Jackman (C) watches Serena Williams play Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in their first round match

Gayle King, center, next to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, center right, and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (bottom right) are all pictured sitting at Serena Williams’ game in Queens on Monday night

Mike Tyson was seen alongside retired tennis legend, Martina Navratilova, and her well behaved lap dog

Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian sat next to one of the biggest celebrities of the evening, the couple’s daughter, Olympia

“The crowd was crazy,” Williams said at her post-match ceremony. “They really helped me through it. I was really pumped up, like, “Yeah, I got this.”

“I just want people to think how hard you try,” Williams continued, speaking to CBS’ Gayle King. “It’s so important to give it your all, no matter what you do, no matter how many obstacles you face. I’ve been let down so many times, in the public eye, and I had to come back… but never give up.

“It sounds cliché, but whatever you’re going through, I just want people to be inspired by my story. I’m from Compton, California, and I made it.”

Serena Williams celebrates after beating Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic on Monday night in New York

In her first game at what is expected to be the last US Open – and final tournament – of her remarkable playing career, Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm Kovinic in straight sets.

Early on, Williams was not at her best. There were double faults. Other missed strokes, missed opportunities. She led 2-0, but then quickly trailed 3-2. Then, suddenly, less than a month after turning 41, Williams looked a lot more like someone with six championships at Flushing Meadows and a total of 23 Grand Slam titles — numbers never exceeded by anyone in the professional tennis era that began. in 1968 .

She rolled through the end of that opening set, finishing it off with a serve winner to which she responded with clenched fists and her signature cry of ‘Come on!’

The more than 23,000 in attendance rose to a raucous standing ovation – and did so again when the 1 hour 40 minute game was over, as if another trophy had been earned.